The past years there has been a heated debate whether investing in startups pays off, or investors would put themselves into financial risk. These companies, startups, are in their very first stages of development and business, and, initially, lack the capital needed to move their idea forward. At the beginning, they do not count with a fully advanced model for their business, and because of this they are seen, by some, as a risky, unwise investment. However, many others state that if the idea, product or service offered is feasible and solid, they can get to be a “smart financial move”. Most often, these incipient associations present a product for which there is demand in the market and which is within the field of innovation, this is also a good reason to make an investment. This business has grown over the years, especially startups interested in technology.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO