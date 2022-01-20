Robert Pattinson Pokes Fun At Iconic ‘Batman: Year One’ Moment

The Batman star Robert Pattinson embraced some of the weirder parts of the origin in making the new movie. MovieMaker sat down with Director Matt Reeves and the central actor to discuss where they're coming from with this interpretation. It's not exactly a secret that Batman is a huge weirdo when you think about it. In the immortal words of Morgan Freeman during The Dark Knight, "Let me get this straight, you think that your client, one of the wealthiest and most powerful men in the world, is secretly a vigilante, who spends his nights beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands, and your plan is to blackmail this person?" It's a lot to take in. But also, the very origin of Batman in the comics needs some airtime too. It's not everyday you're just chilling in your living room and a random bat flies through the window. That strange moment gives Wayne the idea to fight crime, and Pattinson is okay with that.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO