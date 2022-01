We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are so many different ways to store your kitchen tools and utensils — in fact, we have a handful of our own preferred methods. While drawer organizers and utensil crocks are tried-and-true options, they can take up a lot of valuable space. And then there are those tools that are always awkward to store, such as measuring cups and can openers. Lucky for you, Farberware has figured out a way to keep all your most-used tools and utensils in one handy spot. The Farberware 30-Piece Spin-and-Store Knife and Kitchen Tool Set stores everything you need for food prep in one convenient rotating caddy, saving you precious space. Not to mention the time saved from searching through clutter for your slotted spoon or peeler!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO