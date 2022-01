Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated international travellers should be scrapped as it is not effective against new variants, according to a study commissioned by aviation organisations.Governments are unable to implement travel restrictions quickly enough to limit the spread of new strains of the virus, research by consultants Oxera and Edge Health found.It said that once a variant spreads internationally for five days, new restrictions would only delay its peak in the UK by a single day.The time it took to identify Omicron meant the UK was not able to bring in additional travel testing requirements until the variant had been...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO