ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Car thefts continue to rise in Pierce County

q13fox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCar thefts have increased by more than...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 15

snafu let’s go brandon
1d ago

Write a story about the failures of the liberals to take the safety of our state seriously. Quit defending the Liberals and pressure pressure pressure them to take care of the problem they have worked very hard to create. Turmoil is their tool of control.

Reply(1)
8
Donna K. Hickok
1d ago

HEY ALL CAR THIEFS!!!!GO AFTER THE WEALTHYCAR OWNERS try it at the capital parking lot. leave the poor average citizens alone

Reply(1)
5
letsbreal54
1d ago

when your democrats pass laws, issue mandates, cut police funding, create job losses and handcuff their ability to do their job then wonder why crime rates increase..go figure?

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party

The Arizona Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the party said Saturday. The announcement came just days after Sinema opposed a change to the Senate rules that could have moved Democratic-backed voting rights legislation forward.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” a family statement shared Saturday by a King spokesman said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts

Comments / 0

Community Policy