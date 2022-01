Flyers fans may remember that the last season in which the team had a 10-game losing streak, they made the playoffs and became the first and only team to do that in NHL history. That was the 2017-2018 season, which followed a season in which the team had a 10-game winning streak and missed the playoffs—again, becoming the first and still only team to accomplish such a feat.

