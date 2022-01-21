ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson ignites rally, No. 4 NC State tops No. 3 Louisville

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and No. 4 North Carolina State wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Thursday night.

A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season. Louisville’s 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt.

Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points for N.C. State (17-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 points, Emily Engstler had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith had 13 points for Louisville (15-2, 5-1), which committed seven of its 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals have won four consecutive ACC regular-season titles.

The Wolfpack entered the game ranked first nationally in 3-point shooting at 40.9%, but they missed 12 in a row until Johnson and Brown-Turner connected on consecutive possessions during the fourth-quarter comeback. N.C. State finished 6-for-19 on 3s.

Johnson’s 3 put N.C. State on top 55-53 with 5:37 to play. N.C. State outscored the Cardinals 13-2 in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

Van Lith drained two 3s in the first 1:03 of the second half. Then Cochran matched her season-high mark less than two minutes into the third quarter. N.C. State closed within 52-41 before a jumper by Cochran seemed to keep the Cardinals in control.

After eight first-quarter lead changes, Cochran had 11 points as the Cardinals built a 26-17 lead.

Louisville rebounded 10 of its misses by midway through the second quarter, and soon it was 33-17.

N.C. State trailed 34-21 at halftime, shooting 2 of 13 from the field with five turnovers in the second quarter.

It was the only scheduled meeting between the teams, who met in last year’s ACC tournament title game, with N.C. State winning by two.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals were gunning for their third win against a top-10 team this season. They shot 2-for-12 on 3-pointers and didn’t make the most of 18 offensive rebounds in their first true road loss.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have put together notable second-half rallies the past couple of seasons, but this might be the most impressive. N.C. State allowed more offensive rebounds to its foe than in its last two games combined.

TIP-INS

This was the sixth consecutive meeting with both teams ranked in the top 10. … Four of Cochran’s five double-figure scoring games this season have come against ACC opponents. … N.C. State’s losses came to No. 1 South Carolina and in overtime to now-No. 13 Georgia, while it has wins against now-No. 12 Maryland and now-No. 6 Indiana.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Hosts Wake Forest on Sunday to begin a three-game homestand.

N.C. State: Finishes a three-game homestand Sunday against Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

