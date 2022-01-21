ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine isn’t good for your heart, World Heart Federation says

By Bobby Oler, Nexstar Media Wire, Leland Vittert
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvWNq_0drhIiAS00

( NewsNation Now ) — If you’ve been leaning on some recent wisdom that wine may be good for the heart to ease the guilt of a glass or two at the end of a long day, the World Heart Federation has some bad news for you.

“To date, no reliable correlation has been found between moderate alcohol consumption and a lower risk of heart disease,” the WHF said on its website Thursday.

It claimed studies that purport to show a link between alcohol consumption and heart health are “based on purely observational research.”

That statement may not feel very smooth on the way down, but at least one doctor says that doesn’t mean you need to take any drastic steps. Dr. Lucy McBride, internist fellow for Bloomberg New Voices, said there is no right or wrong amount of alcohol.

Average gas price may hit $4 per gallon in 2022: Here’s when

“It really requires context,” McBride said on ‘On Balance with Leland Vittert.’ “And my two main questions to patients when we’re talking about alcohol and their consumption in my office are, number one, how much are you drinking? And number two, let’s talk about your relationship with alcohol.”

The National Institutes of Health found 85% of people 18 and older have had at least one alcoholic drink in a 2019 study.

It also found 14.5 million Americans older than 12 had Alcohol Use Disorder. It’s one of the reasons McBride said she was always hesitant to recommend alcohol professionally.

“If someone doesn’t drink, for example, and I knew that wine was good for them, I wouldn’t recommend starting to drink because alcohol carries other risks,” McBride said.

Pepsi drops trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show starring all 5 performers

McBride said common sense and safety are important in any discussion about alcohol, whether it shows risks or benefits.

“I don’t tell people, ‘Never drink alcohol, because the study shows it’s not good for you.’ Alcohol is part of people’s social life and everyday life, and it’s a fine substance to use — as long as you have a relationship with it that’s appropriate.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Investigation continues after person killed in hit-and-run crash in Kinston

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Kinston. Investigation continues after person killed in hit-and-run crash in Kinston. Study shows fourth vaccine may not be as effective in fighting Omicron. Kinston Police adding new program to make city safer. Onslow County government experiencing staffing shortages again...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

When to get tested for COVID-19

CDC is releasing new guidelines recently for the amount of days to quarantine once someone tests positive.  . Tips offered to stay safe during Stalker Awareness Month. Free at-home COVID tests now available from the federal government. Beaufort County Public Schools create two new podcasts discussing school related topics, issues. NC-DOT...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leland Vittert
Albany Herald

No amount of alcohol is good for the heart, new report says, but critics disagree on science

In a bold move, the World Health Federation released a policy brief Thursday saying that no amount of alcohol is good for the heart. "At the World Heart Federation, we decided that it was imperative that we speak up about alcohol and the damages to health, as well as the social and economic harms, because there is an impression in the population in general, and even among health care professionals, that it is good for the heart," said Beatriz Champagne, chair of the advocacy committee that produced the report.
SCIENCE
cenlanow.com

CHRISTUS: How your weight affects your heart

CHRISTUS Health – Having excess body fat can lead to a variety of heart conditions, such as heart attacks and strokes. However, when you are in a healthy weight range, your heart works more efficiently. Implementing a heart-healthy diet and physical activity in your daily routine can make a difference in your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
Wyoming News

AHA News: A Healthy Thyroid Can Be Key to a Healthy Heart

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Make a list of the ABCs of heart health, from arrhythmia to Zumba classes, and you might not think to include a T – for thyroid. But the small gland that produces crucial hormones can have a big effect on the cardiovascular system. "Both an overactive thyroid and an underactive thyroid can have bad cardiac consequences," said Dr. Anne Cappola, an endocrinologist and professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia. "It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Common Sense#Alcohol#Heart Health#Food Drink#Beverages#Newsnation#Whf#Bloomberg New Voices#Americans
southernminn.com

Give your heart some love

In February, our minds turn to love, valentines and matters of the heart! That’s why February is American Heart Month. Take time to understand your risk for heart disease and steps you can take toward heart health. While heart disease is more common as we age, we are seeing...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

AHA News: Worried About Her Health, She Lost 163 Pounds – And Inspired Her Husband to Drop 55

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A few weeks before Thanksgiving, Ken and Morgan House of Newington, Connecticut, spent a week at one of her favorite places – Disney World. They walked to all the theme parks, went on countless rides and shared healthy meals. Every day, Morgan would smile broadly at Ken and shoot him an expression that said, "Do you even believe this?" The last...
NEWINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
clevelandclinic.org

How Your Diabetes Can Mask Heart Disease or a Heart Attack

It’s always a good idea to listen to your body when it comes to your health. But if you have diabetes, related nerve damage can mask the symptoms of heart disease, making it hard to hear what your body is telling you. Find out what to look for and how to be proactive about your heart health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Herald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: A heart of gratitude is good for us all

Fundraisers and requests from charities used to bother me. So did the collection plate at church. I felt guilty because no matter how much money we made, there was never enough to give any of it away. And with all the debt we had (It was plenty), how could I be expected to help others when I couldn't even help myself?
SOCIETY
wjhl.com

Diabetes & Your Heart

(WJHL) Dr. Shobha Hiremagalur, cardiologist, tells us how now managing your diabetes can take a toll on your heart. For more information visit www.heart.org.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy