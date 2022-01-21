ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Boys star Jack Quaid says season 3 will be “even more messed up”

By Liam Waddington
flickeringmyth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Amazon’s dark superhero series The Boys setting a release date of June 3rd for the third season, one of the stars of the series has teased that the upcoming episodes will up the ante even more with its mature content. In an interview with TheWrap to promote...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
interviewmagazine.com

Jack Quaid and Juno Temple Face Their Childhood Monsters

For most people, negotiating with one’s childhood monsters is to be avoided at all costs. For Jack Quaid, it’s part of the job. This month, the 29-year-old actor appears in Scream, latest installment of the famed ’90s-era slasher franchise that pioneered the particular brand of meta-sensibility that has become a hallmark of countless horror flicks that followed in its wake. The current installment, dubbed a “requel,” brings back the core cast of the original—including the likes of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette—while passing the torch on to a crop of new talents, a mantle that Quaid is proud to bear. Since his cinematic debut in The Hunger Games, the Los Angeles-born actor has honed his craft with roles as far-ranging as HBO’s Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese-backed series Vinyl to Amazon’s comic book adaptation The Boys. Scream marks Quaid’s first foray into the horror genre—a situation the self-professed “scaredy cat” never expected to find himself in—and proves that he’s got serious slasher chops, too. Below, Quaid chats with his former Vinyl co-star Juno Temple about Halloween trauma, character meditation, and the power of a good lucky charm.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

'Scream 5' Interviews With Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jack Quaid & More!

Scream (2022) revives the iconic horror franchise with returning cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Marley Shelton alongside newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette Mikey Madison and Sonia Ammar. Watch as CinemaBlend’s Scream expert Corey Chichizola discusses the fifth installment’s iconic callbacks, tight security, Wes Craven’s legacy and more with the cast in this spoiler-free interview.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Patrick Flanery
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Laz Alonso
Person
Katia Winter
Person
Karen Fukuhara
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Nick Wechsler
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Antony Starr
Person
Erin Moriarty
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Jensen Ackles reveals his reaction to Dean’s fate in Supernatural finale

Supernatural is currently the longest sci-fi/fantasy series with a total of 320 episodes across 15 seasons. The series ended in November 2020 and as with any TV series with a devoted fanbase the finale was met with a mix of emotions from fans, especially regarding the fate of Dean Winchester as played by Jensen Ackles. The actor revealed he too had reservations when he and Jared Padalecki, who played Dean’s younger brother Sam, first learnt how the series would end.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Hughie Campbell
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
TV SERIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy