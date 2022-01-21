The Boys star Jack Quaid says season 3 will be “even more messed up”

For most people, negotiating with one’s childhood monsters is to be avoided at all costs. For Jack Quaid, it’s part of the job. This month, the 29-year-old actor appears in Scream, latest installment of the famed ’90s-era slasher franchise that pioneered the particular brand of meta-sensibility that has become a hallmark of countless horror flicks that followed in its wake. The current installment, dubbed a “requel,” brings back the core cast of the original—including the likes of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette—while passing the torch on to a crop of new talents, a mantle that Quaid is proud to bear. Since his cinematic debut in The Hunger Games, the Los Angeles-born actor has honed his craft with roles as far-ranging as HBO’s Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese-backed series Vinyl to Amazon’s comic book adaptation The Boys. Scream marks Quaid’s first foray into the horror genre—a situation the self-professed “scaredy cat” never expected to find himself in—and proves that he’s got serious slasher chops, too. Below, Quaid chats with his former Vinyl co-star Juno Temple about Halloween trauma, character meditation, and the power of a good lucky charm.

