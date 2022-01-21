3 keys to No. 9 UCLA’s gritty 63-58 win over Utah

It took an extra 16 days and 39-plus minutes, but Boise State’s Marcus Shaver Jr. came through in the end. The senior guard knocked down a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to lift the Broncos to a 62-59 victory over Utah State Thursday night at the Spectrum. It was the one and only field goal of the night for BSU’s leading scorer, who missed the first 10 shots of the contest, which was postponed from its original date of Jan. 4 due to COVID-19 issues in the Broncos’ program.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO