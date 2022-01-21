3 keys to No. 9 UCLA’s gritty 63-58 win over Utah

No. 2 Utah (4-0, 197.438) vs. No. 14 Arizona State (0-1, 196.275) Venue: Huntsman Center (15,000 capacity), Salt Lake City. Series: Utah holds a commanding edge over Arizona State in the all-time series, with an 82-16-1 record, including a near perfect 37-2 record against the Sun Devils in Salt Lake City. The Red Rocks have won the last 31 meetings between the programs, with Utah’s last loss coming nearly 20 years ago (2003). Last year, Utah and Arizona State met four times during the regular season and postseason, the most competitive matchup coming in Tempe, when the Red Rocks defeated the Sun Devils 197.450 to 197.150.
Comments / 0