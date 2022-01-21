ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japanese shares fall as tech stocks track Nasdaq lower

By Junko Fujita
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Friday, hit by losses in technology heavyweights after the Nasdaq dropped 1% overnight as fears of inflation and higher interest rates dented risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 0.9% lower at 27,522.26, after losing more than 2% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 0.59% to 1,927.18.

The Nikkei lost 2.1% for the week, its biggest in seven weeks, while the Topix fell 2.5% in its worst week in eight.

"The market tracked Wall Street and chip-related shares became a target of a sell-off after the Nasdaq's losses," said Kazuharu Konishi, head of equities at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"There will be no positive or negative comments on U.S. rates from Federal Reserve senior officials until the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) next week, so investors will remain cautious."

Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply lower overnight, as investors considered whether equities were bargains after a sell-off to start the year that has seen the Nasdaq fall into correction territory.

Chip-related stocks led the losses, with Tokyo Electron (8035.T) losing 6.2%, Advantest dropping 3.98% and Shin-Etsu Chemical (4063.T) shedding 2.07%.

Toyota Motor (7203.T) fell 2.48% after the automaker said it would slow production at as many as 11 plants in Japan because of rising COVID-19 infections among its workers and those at parts suppliers. read more

As the coronavirus infections surge to a record, Japan's western prefecture of Osaka and two neighbouring regions are expected to join in a widening declaration of COVID prevention measures, which already cover the capital Tokyo and a dozen other regions. read more

Despite the expected wider curb, airline and railway shares (.IAIRL.T), (.IRAIL.T) were the top gainers among the exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, gaining 3.84% and 1.54%, respectively.

ANA Holdings (9202.T) jumped 3.73% and Keisei Electric Railway (9009.T) advanced 3.48%.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Japanese#Topix#Topx#Nikkei#Federal Reserve#Tokyo Electron#Shin Etsu Chemical#Toyota Motor#Covid
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The board of Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chinese shares fall as weakness in tech, healthcare stocks weigh

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Friday, dragged by technology and healthcare firms as investors' concerns over a slowing economy continued to weigh on sentiment, despite signals of more policy easing to shore up growth. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Stock Drops Sharply After Downgrades on Weaker Subscriber Outlook

It rained downgrades for Netflix’s stock across Wall Street on Friday as analysts commented on what was widely seen as a disappointing first-quarter subscriber outlook. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the stock was down more than 22 percent to $392.82, giving the global streamer a market capitalization of $174 billion. “Tougher From Here,” was the title of Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne’s report, in which he cut his rating on the stock from “overweight” to “equal weight” and slashed his price target from $700 to $450. “Our prior view assumed that as content investments rebounded post-pandemic, net additions would as well,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy