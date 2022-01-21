ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Cathay Pacific crew members spent 73,000 days — equivalent to 200 years — in COVID-19 quarantine in 2021

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6T2k_0drhG7Qq00

Cathay Pacific aircrew had to endure 73,000 nights in COVID-19 quarantine last year.

Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

  • Hong Kong follows a strict Covid-zero policy, requiring quarantines of up to three weeks.
  • Longterm quarantines have been taxing for Cathay Pacific staff who need to fly for their jobs.
  • The Hong Kong-based carrier offers thousands of dollars in bonuses to incentivize pilots.

Cathay Pacific Airways crew collectively spent 73,000 nights — the equivalent of 200 years — in quarantine last year.

The staggering figure was revealed by company chairman Patrick Healy in a video message to staff earlier this month.

"What you have been through during the past two years is quite simply unparalleled," Healy said. "Collectively, our crew spent over 62,000 nights in quarantine hotels in 2021. In addition, over 1,000 of you have spent more than 11,000 nights in Penny's Bay."

Penny's Bay Quarantine Center is a government isolation facility in Hong Kong known for its spartan living conditions.

Often, the families of airline crew were forced to isolate, added Healy, who also thanked employees in the message.

Hong Kong, where Cathay Pacific is headquartered, follows a strict Covid-zero policy, and travelers entering the city are required to isolate for up to three weeks depending on where they're traveling from and their vaccination status. Based on their point of departure, some travelers must spend part of their quarantine in a government quarantine facility before moving on to a designated quarantine hotel.

Recently, Cathay Pacific started offering thousands of dollars in cash bonuses to encourage pilots to sign up for so-called "closed-loop" routes that require them to fly into Hong Kong. Such flight routes require that crews spend weeks working and isolating themselves in hotels before they return to the city.

Healy said in his video address that thousands of crew members have volunteered for the "closed-loop" roster patterns.

In an email to Insider, Cathay Pacific said that the airline has been "hugely affected by this unprecedented global pandemic."

"We fully acknowledge that these rules and the length of time they have been in force are placing a burden on our aircrew, who have been exemplary in their conduct and professionalism throughout this difficult period," said the airlines.

Longterm quarantines have been physically and mentally taxing for Cathay Pacific staff who need to fly for their jobs. Dozens of pilots quit in December, according to a Financial Times report.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Cathay Pacific offers pilots £2,700 bonuses to keep flying in spite of draconian Hong Kong quarantine rules

The Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific is offering its pilots bonuses of up to HK$29,000 (£2,700) to entice them to keep flying despite the region’s draconian quarantine demands.Pilots who fly two “closed-loop flights” will get a HK$22,000 (£2,075) bonus, while those who fly four will get HK$29,000, according to a staff memo seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by the airline.A closed-loop flight involves flying back-to-back flights for three or four weeks, staying in hotel isolation between journeys, then quarantining on return to Hong Kong.Pilots are given 14 days off after each “closed-loop” cycle and attached quarantine, but seven of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Quarantine#Covid Zero#Cathay Pacific Airways
Washington Post

Cathay Pacific Is On Life Support, and Hope Is Running Out

Is any airline on the planet in a more impossible situation right now than Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.?. The carriers that have coped best during the pandemic have two qualities in common. They either have a substantial domestic or quasi-domestic market, such as Interglobe Aviation Ltd., Spring Airlines Co. or Ryanair Holdings Plc; a reliable government shareholder, like Singapore Airlines Ltd. or Emirates; or, ideally, both, like China’s big three airlines Air China Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. and China Eastern Airlines Corp.
INDUSTRY
News Channel Nebraska

Ex-Cathay Pacific staff arrested in Hong Kong for violating Covid rules

Hong Kong police have arrested and charged two former Cathay Pacific staffers for violating the city's quarantine rules, underscoring the challenges the city's flagship airline and its staff face under some of the world's most restrictive anti-pandemic policies. The government on Monday confirmed the arrests of two former flight attendants,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

‘Deep trouble’: Cathay Pacific descends further as punitive pandemic worsens

As Omicron spread to at least 50 people in Hong Kong last week the government looked to one place in particular for blame – the city’s flagship airline, Cathay Pacific. Two crew were accused of breaching their home quarantine, going shopping or meeting friends, and spreading the highly transmissible variant in the city. As numbers rose, infection flow charts were published marking cases with the airline’s brand while the government launched inquiries and threatened legal action. Pro-Beijing figures and state media called for punishment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Cathay Pacific reopens London first, business lounges

Cathay Pacific has finally flung open the doors to its highly-regarded lounges at Heathrow Terminal 3, despite the airline’s flights between London and Hong Kong being suspended. And yes, we said lounges – both the well-appointed business class and cosily chic first class spaces are back, no doubt to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

China Southern celebrates A380 pilot who spent 189 days quarantined in 2021

China Southern Airlines has described one of its Airbus A380 pilots as the “King of Quarantine” after he spent 189 days, or 4,536h, in isolation during 2021. In a 14 January post on social media site Twitter, the Guangzhou-based airline writes: “On duty in 2021, he delivered thousands of passengers and supplies around the world on board the superjumbo.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Cathay Pacific to relaunch Marco Polo Club as simply ‘Cathay’

Cathay Pacific will streamline its loyalty proposition in July by retiring the long-standing Marco Polo Club brand in favour of the simpler ‘Cathay’ banner. The new Cathay program will retain the same four familiar Marco Polo Club status tiers which will now be known as Cathay Green, Silver, Gold and Diamond (along with the invitation-only Cathay Diamond Plus level).
INDUSTRY
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

367K+
Followers
24K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy