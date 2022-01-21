Ocean Township over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Christian Pietromonaco scored two goals, including one on a power play, and assisted on another to lead Manalapan to a victory over Howell-Mawatan, 3-1, at Howell Ice Arena. Thomas Pearsall scored once while James Stevens and Josh Kushnir tallied an assist apiece for Manalapan (8-4-1), which has won each of its last three games to bounce back from a narrow one-goal loss at the hands of No. 13 Middletown North.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO