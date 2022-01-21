ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Ocean Township over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
 1 day ago
Kayden Clark scored 14 points in Ocean Township’s 45-26 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Gamila Betton had eight points with eight rebounds for...

