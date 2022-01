The Iowa women’s basketball team traveled north to the Twin Cities to take on the Gophers in the Barn. The Hawks took care of business with a resounding 105-49 win. Yikes. That’s borderline bullying behavior. The Hawks were 9 for 17 from 3 point land (53%) and they destroyed Minnesota on the glass (51 to 23). For the Hawkeyes Monika Czinano had 23 and 7. Gabbie Marshall poured in 16 points. Kate Martin had 9 rebounds. The story of the game that grabbed national headlines was all-everything Caitlin Clark. Clark recorded her second triple-double in a row. Clark scored 35 points, collected 13 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists. Clark became the first women’s player in B1G history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO