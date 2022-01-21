ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area housing inventory drops, prices rise: Zillow report

By Philippe Djegal
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7ugi_0drhDihj00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uncertainty over the prolonged pandemic may be factoring into an extreme drop in homes available for sale in the Bay Area.

A new Zillow report shows while home values are soaring, not many of them are being listed on the market.

A’s encouraged by environmental report for new ballpark, but Vegas still an option

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with an economist who believes this may be setting up for a busy spring housing market.

High demand from home buyers coinciding with a historically low amount of homes available for sale is contributing to a rapid appreciation in home prices across the nation.

And, the Bay Area is no different.

“I think the rise of the omicron variant could have contributed to a bit of a pullback by sellers this winter,” said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker.

It is no secret that many Bay Area residents have flocked to other parts of the country, looking for more space and financial flexibility while the virus circulates through communities.

This as some employers have made working remotely an option.

But Tucker says that has not translated to a sharp increase in homes available on the market.

Instead, what is available is selling at lightning speed.

Bay Area homes are typically spending just two weeks on the market before going pending.

People with big pockets are closing quickly, while the average buyer is left behind.

“For the bay area, so San Francisco and San Jose were down about a fifth from this time last year in terms of active listings,” Tucker said.

Tucker says it’s possible and even likely sellers are trying to time the market.

Wait and see how the virus plays out and then possibly list their homes for sale in a typically busy spring in real estate.

California Department of Justice investigates officer-involved shooting at SFO

Meanwhile, rent in the San Francisco metro area is up 10.4 percent from last year.

In the San Jose metro area, rents are up 9.2 percent.

“As this for sale shortage goes on, it kind of backs people up to stay in the rental market and contributes to those rising rents,” Tucker said.

For renters and buyers, demand is high, and Tucker says its may just be a matter of time before supply catches up.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tucker
KRON4 News

Grocery stores’ empty shelves have you worried? Emergency food is discounted and widely available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to stay healthy and eat well in case of quarantine or a natural disaster Despite the look of bare shelves in some U.S. grocery stores, the world likely isn’t going to end anytime soon. But that’s no reason to avoid stocking up on quality nonperishable food with […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Housing Market#Rental Home#Sfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy