California State

California bill would let kids ages 12 and older receive vaccines without parents' consent

By Jonathan Ayestas
KCRA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new California bill would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without the consent of their parents. Currently, state law allows for minors to consent to medical care and treatment without the consent of a parent or guardian under certain circumstances. Those include "infectious, contagious,...

Anti-Golf California Bill AB 672

Proposed California Bill AB 672 (Garcia; D–Bell Gardens), which has been deemed the most damaging bill for golfers in the last generation, died in committee in Sacramento on April 30 of this year. However, AB 672 came back to life at the end of the 2021 California legislative session...
CALIFORNIA STATE
An existential moment for California schools

CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now. That was Simi Valley Unified School District Superintendent Jason Peplinski’s stark assessment of the situation facing California schools as the omicron variant infects record numbers of staff and students, forcing many campuses to announce or consider temporary closures, CalMatters’ Joe Hong reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
California State Senator Scott Wiener Introduces SB 866 — The Teens Choose Vaccines Act —To Allow Young People 12 and Over to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

January 22, 2022 - SACRAMENTO - On Friday, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 866, the Teens Choose Vaccines Act. SB 866 allows young people 12 years and older to get vaccinated without parental consent. SB 866 applies to all vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that meet the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Young people 12 and over are already allowed to make critical decisions about their bodies without parental consent, including getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B vaccines, accessing reproductive healthcare and mental healthcare, among other health services. SB 866 would simply build on existing law to expand youth access to vaccines.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
California proposal would allow preteens to get vaxxed WITHOUT parental consent but Republican hits out at Democrat Senator's 'flawed policy' saying 'parents are vital' to child immunisation decisions

A California senator late yesterday proposed a bill that would allow children aged 12 and up to get vaccinated without parental consent. San Francisco Democrat Scott Wiener argued for the change because the state of California already allows teens over 12 to consent to the Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines, and to treatment for sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse and mental health disorders.
HEALTH
Feedback poll shows majority of respondents do not think children 12 and up should be vaccinated without parental consent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new proposal would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent. The bill was introduced Thursday by State Senator Scott Wiener. He argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and consent to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Stockton parents react to controversial vaccine consent bill proposal

STOCKTON, Calif. — California lawmakers introduced a new bill that if passed would allow kids ages 12 and older to get vaccinated without their parents' permission. But some parents in Stockton aren't so sure about the proposal. “I don't think that they got enough judgment or understanding of the...
STOCKTON, CA
List: California counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Freezing 345,000 Disability Payments

(Sacramento, CA) — The State of California is freezing more than three-hundred-thousand disability insurance claims as part of their fraud investigation. The state’s Employment Development Department says it has suspended 345-thousand claims that are suspected to be filed with stolen credentials of medical providers. Department officials say some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
20 California cities with the most living in poverty

The number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4% of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Placerville medical center to become California COVID-19 surge hospital

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Marshall Medical Center in Placerville is gearing up to become a state COVID-19 surge hospital while omicron variant cases continue to lead to increased hospitalizations. "It’s heartbreaking," Chief Nursing Officer Cindy Rice said, commenting on the challenges facing her team this year. "Our staff are getting...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Think your child has COVID-19? You're not alone

With omicron cases surging and pediatric hospitalization rates reaching record highs, parents and doctors everywhere are feeling the pressure. "It was an overwhelming feeling," said Stefania Stefanuto Hwang, who is now in quarantine with her family in Elk Grove. Stefanuto Hwang's two young sons, Max and Ari, tested positive for...
ELK GROVE, CA
Stockton day care temporarily closes as COVID-19 sickens kids, staff

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton day care had to temporarily close after a staff member and five children tested positive for COVID-19. But this is not the facility's first closure in recent years. Tanya Andrews, owner and director of LeakyLee BeariBear DayCare, said she's closed the day care three...
STOCKTON, CA
Pa. Public Health Officials Push For People To Get Flu Vaccine As Cases Rise In The State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Public health officials in Pennsylvania are recommending residents to get their flu vaccine as case counts rise across the state. There have been flu cases discovered in all 67 counties, with both Influenza A and B on the rise. Sixteen Pennsylvanians have died from the flu since the flu season started in 2021. “With the growing number of flu cases amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season,” Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. With the Omicron variant’s symptoms being somewhat similar to flu symptoms, it’s becoming easier to confuse the two viruses. However, public health officials say that a COVID-19 vaccine regimen will not protect people from the flu and urge them to register for a flu vaccine. Anyone sick with the flu should stay home and those who may face complications with the virus should seek out treatment options, according to Johnson.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH

