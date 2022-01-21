ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electing Draghi as president "feasible" if plan for govt exists- former PM to paper

Italia Viva party leader Matteo Renzi arrives at Montecitorio palace for talks on forming a new government, in Rome, Italy, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The election of Prime Minister Mario Draghi as Italy's new president "is feasible" if there is a plan in place for his succession as premier, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and leader of the co-ruling Italia Viva party was quoted as saying on Friday.

"If there is a game scheme ready for the 'after Draghi', then operation Draghi is feasible. Nobody will accept to lose such a valued premier without having certainty on the future (of the government)," Renzi told daily La Stampa in an interview.

Italy's parliament will start voting on Monday for a new head of state to replace Sergio Mattarella and Draghi has long been viewed as the favourite to win, with parties in his government rallying behind him in an effort to maintain political unity and prevent an unseemly scrap. read more

Small parties like Renzi's Italia Viva could become decisive to resolve potential deadlocks in the vote.

AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi withdrew from the race for Italy's presidency on Saturday, two days before voting starts, but repeated his opposition to Prime Minister Mario Draghi taking the job. More than 1,000 MPs, senators and regional representatives will begin voting Monday, with several rounds -- each taking a day -- expected before a result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Italy needs a new president and a stable government. Mario Draghi cannot be the answer to both.

ROME — Over the past year in Italy, Mario Draghi has been something of a one-man political solution. Handpicked as prime minister after a government collapse, Draghi immediately mustered the support of parties — nationalists and leftists alike — that had been battling each other for years. He guided the recovery from deep recession. He enacted rigid coronavirus protocols, staying popular all the while. He gave Italy, notorious for its political instability, one of the steadiest governments in Europe.
BUSINESS
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

Mario Draghi Brought Political Stability to Italy. Now, a Key Election Threatens It All

Draghi's government, comprised mostly of politicians from different parties and some technocrats, has appeased markets due to its parliamentary support and reform plans. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said Draghi's departure would "trigger uncertainty regarding the new government and its policy effectiveness." Over 1,000 of the country's parliament and regional representatives...
EUROPE
Reuters

German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Saturday distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for...
POLITICS
Reuters

German conservatives elect right-winger Merz as new party leader

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany's centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) on Saturday elected arch-conservative Friedrich Merz their party leader to follow the more centrist Armin Laschet, who lost September's national election to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats. Merz, who has promised a break with the CDU's centrist course pursued by...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Political advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will hold “Normandy format” talks on eastern Ukraine in Paris on Jan. 25, a source in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration said on Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukraine’s chief negotiator Andriy Yermak, confirmed that a...
POLITICS
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing a diplomatic source. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine....
EUROPE
The Independent

Austrian parliament to vote on universal vaccine mandate

Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday on introducing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults, the first of its kind in Europe.The mandate drawn up by the government would apply to all residents of Austria age 18 and over, with exemptions for pregnant women, individuals who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, and people who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months. It appears assured of approval. Chancellor Karl Nehammer's governing coalition, made up of his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Greens worked with two of the three opposition parties in parliament on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Taoiseach hails EU’s role in bringing peace to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has praised the “vital role” of the European Union in bringing peace to the island of Ireland on the 50th anniversary of it joining the bloc.Friday marked half a century since then-Taoiseach Jack Lynch and foreign affairs minister Patrick Hillery signed the treaty in Brussels that took the fledging state into the European Economic Community.It laid the groundwork for a referendum in May 1972 which saw the Irish people vote by an overwhelming 83% in favour of joining the EEC, which was renamed the European Union in 1993.A young Irish state transitioned from relative economic stagnation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
