ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP men rally in second half to beat UTSA, 69-64 for second straight win

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HtDY_0drhCfJ100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Trailing by 11 points in the halftime locker room on Thursday night, UTEP had a choice to make: battle or fold. The Miners chose the former, en route to a come-from-behind 69-64 win over UTSA.

The Miners got 22 points from Souley Boum and 18 points from Jorell Saterfield in the victory, as Saterfield drilled multiple second half three-pointers to push UTEP (10-8, 3-3 Conference USA) past UTSA (7-12, 0-6 C-USA).

The victory was UTEP’s second straight, following up on the Miners’ tough road win over Old Dominion in overtime last Saturday.

“A growth of our team is taking a win over Old Dominion with a street fight mentality, to carry it over to the next game and in the second half it was much better,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding.

UTEP never led in the first half as the Roadrunners shot over 65% from the floor en route to a 38-27 lead. Despite dressing just eight players for the contest, UTSA showed a lot of fight in the contest, battling every step of the way with the Miners.

However, it appeared UTSA may have run out of gas towards the end of the game as the Miners mounted their charge. UTEP led by as many as nine points after halftime as Saterfield put together his best game since joining UTEP.

“In the first half everything felt so fast, but in the second half it slowed down. My teammates gave me confidence, coaches, everyone. I just had to lock in and they did a good job of finding me,” Saterfield said.

Since a loss to Louisiana Tech in early January, after which Golding ripped his team for not playing hard and called them entitled, UTEP has rattled off wins in three of its last four games. The improvement is noticeable, even if it’s not where Golding wants it to be just yet.

“We believe in where he’s been and where he’s going and we want to win. We’ve tasted some success this year and we all want to compete for a championship,” said Boum.

Added Golding, “We’re showing grit and toughness. It’s college basketball, wins are tough to get and we have a winning streak.”

UTEP will look to add to that winning streak Sunday at UTSA. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Strong perimeter shooting lifts UTEP women to 69-52 win at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – UTEP built up a 13-point halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 69-52 win over UTSA on Thursday night in the Convocation Center. The Miners (11-5, 3-3 Conference USA) took full advantage of a strong shooting effort from the 3-point line, hitting five consecutive triples from the 1:42 […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

UTEP adds Beach Volleyball for 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced that Beach Volleyball will join the Miners’ sport lineup in the spring of 2023.  The addition of Beach will give UTEP a total of 17 Division I teams.  It marks UTEP’s first sport addition since softball began competition in 2004. “We can’t […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP set for this week’s home-and-home against UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP men’s basketball team came away with a much-needed, dramatic win over Old Dominion in overtime last weekend on the road to pull their record back over the .500 mark. With a home-and-home scheduled against UTSA this week, the Miners are looking to put together a win streak and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sam Houston thumps NMSU 71-46, loss snaps Aggies’ 10-game win streak

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State saw their 10-game win streak snapped in the worst way on Thursday night, as the Aggies were embarrassed by Sam Houston in a 71-46 road loss at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. Savion Flagg led the Bearkats with 22 points, Donte Powers had 12 points, as Sam Houston (11-9, 6-1 Western […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
El Paso, TX
College Sports
El Paso, TX
College Basketball
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
KTSM

NMSU women even WAC record with win over Sam Houston, 72-59

LAS CRUCES, NM – Seven Aggies come off the bench to score a combined 52 points and lead NM State to a 72-59 home victory over Sam Houston on Thursday evening. NM State’s top two scorers on the night both emerged from the bench as Molly Kaiser led the way with 13 points and Taylor Donaldson […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT high school basketball scores, highlights Jan. 21, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week’s special edition of 9 Overtime honors the life and legacy of Andress boys basketball head coach Jim Forbes, who died on Friday morning with complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69. 9 Overtime’s Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman anchor our coverage. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dozens gather for prayer vigil for Coach Jim Forbes

Editor’s Note: Coach Jim Forbes passed away early Friday, January 21, 2022, from complications from COVID-19 just hours after the community gathered for a prayer vigil. He was 69. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens gathered outside Providence Hospital’s east campus on Thursday night in support of Andress boys basketball head coach Jim Forbes, who […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Golding
KTSM

UTEP women fall to Southern Miss on the road, 55-49

HATTIESBURG, Miss.. –  Southern Miss withstood multiple late punches from UTEP to escape with a 55-49 win on Monday afternoon in Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles (11-5, 3-2 Conference USA) were the third opponent in five days for the Miners (10-5, 2-3 Conference USA), who remain on the road for three of the next four […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
KTSM

Coach Jim Forbes passes away at 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jim Forbes, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died early Friday morning due to complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69 years old. Not only is Forbes one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from the Sun City, but Forbes is also one of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP men rally in final minute, top Old Dominion 78-70 in overtime

NORFOLK, Va. (KTSM) – The game looked like it was lost, but instead UTEP pulled themselves back from the brink on Saturday night. UTEP snapped a six-game road Conference USA losing streak at Old Dominion on Saturday, defeating the Monarchs 78-70 in overtime to improve to 9-8, 2-3 in C-USA play. “These guys keep doing […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Utep#Conference Usa#Miners#Old Dominion#Louisiana Tech
KTSM

UTEP women fight off Old Dominion late for 53-48 win

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP ended Old Dominion’s nine-game winning streak with a 53-48 win on Saturday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center. The Miners (10-4, 1-2 Conference USA) blanketed the Monarchs (11-3, 1-1 Conference USA) defensively throughout the game, at one point in the first half holding ODU to just seven points over a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC inks English Defender Harry Brockbank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Former Bolton Wanderers team captain Harry Brockbank has signed with El Paso Locomotive FC, club officials announced Friday, pending league and federation approval. A Bolton, England native, Brockbank began his youth career in 2005 in the Bolton Wanderers Academy where he learned to play, eventually helping the U-23 team to a Professional Development […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Charlotte outscores UTEP women 22-6 in fourth quarter, fall 71-59

EL PASO, Texas – Teal Battle tallied her first double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds but Charlotte pulled away late to top UTEP 71-59 on Thursday night in the Don Haskins Center. Trailing 53-49 to start the fourth quarter, the 49ers (5-6, 1-0 Conference USA) outscored the Miners (9-4, 1-2 […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KTSM

UTEP outmatched at Charlotte, Miners drop to 8-8 with 66-53 loss to 49ers

CHARLOTTE, NC (KTSM) — Jamal Bieniemy (game-high 21 points) and Souley Boum (14 points) combined for 35 points, but UTEP couldn’t find production elsewhere is a 66-53 loss at Charlotte on Thursday night at the Halton Arena. The Miners (8-8, 1-3 C-USA) limited the 49ers (8-5, 1-0 C-USA) to 40.0 percent shooting from the floor and […]
NBA
KTSM

UTEP continues C-USA play at Charlotte on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming off a 33-point win over Southern Miss last Saturday at the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP men’s basketball team will look to put together back-to-back wins in a road matchup against Charlotte on Thursday night. UTEP (8-7, 1-2 in C-USA) finds themselves back above the .500 mark, but still […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Locomotive FC tickets go on sale Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC announced that fans can begin buying individual game tickets for the upcoming 2022 United Soccer League (USL) Championship season when tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 28 beginning at 10 AM. El Paso Locomotive FC kicks off its fourth USL Championship season against Sacramento Republic on the road on Mar. […]
MLS
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy