ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Dozens gather for prayer vigil for Coach Jim Forbes

By Andy Morgan
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhrJK_0drhCY4o00

Editor’s Note: Coach Jim Forbes passed away early Friday, January 21, 2022, from complications from COVID-19 just hours after the community gathered for a prayer vigil. He was 69.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens gathered outside Providence Hospital’s east campus on Thursday night in support of Andress boys basketball head coach Jim Forbes, who has been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 since Dec. 31, 2021.

Forbes’ former players tell KTSM he is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Forbes played his high school basketball at Bel Air before playing collegiately at UTEP. He even played in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, which ended in a controversial silver medal for the United States. After coaching at UTEP for three years, Forbes helped guide Riverside to the 1995 Texas 5A Final Four. He also led the Andress Eagles to the Texas 5A Sweet 16 in 2009, and a Final Four appearance in 2015.

“[The support] is so big for our community over there in the Northeast,” said Andress senior Zion Hankins. “Coach Forbes is not only a pillar at Andress, but he’s a pillar for all over El Paso. All the things he did when he was younger and all his coaching accolades — he’s such a big name in El Paso, he has so much success and we love him all over the city.”

Coach Jim Forbes passes away at 69

UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding also taking a moment to share his thoughts and prayers for Forbes in his postgame press conference following the Miners’ win over UTSA on Thursday night.

“I’ve heard a lot about him, but what was incredible to me is in an hour conversation with one of the all-time best Miner players, he never talked about himself,” said Golding. “He talked about Coach [Don] Haskins, he talked about his teammates, he talked about the Olympic experience, he talked about his players at Riverside and their Final Four experience, he talked about his teams at Andress, his players and how much he was invested in those guys. To have a guy who is a legend in Miner history, spend an hour with a man and he never talked about himself. It speaks volumes about who he is.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Memorial Mass held for Jim Forbes

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Family and friends of one of El Paso’s greatest sports figures gathered Tuesday to remember the life and legacy of Jim Forbes. It was last Friday when Forbes died at the age of 69 due to complications from COVID-19. Four days later, many people showed up to the St. Patrick […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Jan. 25 high school basketball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — District play is heating up for high school basketball teams across the city with the playoffs set to tip-off in under a month. KTSM, the home of the only high school basketball wrap-up show on Friday nights (9 Overtime), highlights the action on the hardwood from a busy Tuesday night of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dumas transfers to Pac-12 squad Washington after 1 year at New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Americas star running back Aaron Dumas has found a new college football home. After one standout season at New Mexico, Dumas announced on social media on Sunday that he’ll be transferring to the University of Washington, a Pac-12 program that has a rich history. Dumas will likely be immediately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Saterfield’s sharp-shooting sparks UTEP’s three-game win streak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP has finally found their footing under first year head coach Joe Golding, and much of their recent success can be attributed to the sharp-shooting of sophomore guard Jorell Saterfield. When Keonte Kennedy went out with a foot injury last month, the Miners found themselves in a predicament scoring the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
Riverside, TX
El Paso, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
KTSM

New Mexico State releases 2022 football schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State released their 2022 football schedule on Monday, their first under new head coach Jerry Kill, and their last as an FBS Independent. The Aggies’ 12-game schedule consists of six home games, six road games, which includes three trips to Power Five schools. Aggie Memorial Stadium will serve […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Burges’ Tavorus Jones plays in 2022 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KTSM) – Burges running back Tavorus Jones had the opportunity of a lifetime on Saturday night. Jones, a four-star recruit signed with Missouri, played in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, a game that features some of the best players in the nation each season. The game aired on national television on CBS […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP women defeat UTSA 71-59 to sweep season series

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP led wire-to-wire in a 71-59 win on Sunday afternoon in the Don Haskins Center, holding off a resilient late comeback effort by UTSA.  The Miners (12-5, 4-3 Conference USA) led by as many as 23 in the third quarter but had the lead cut down to just five late by a pesky […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aggies tripped up by Chicago State in Tuesday tilt, 67-64

CHICAGO – A fourth quarter in which the Aggies were outscored 24-9 resulted in a road loss for NM State (6-9, 2-3) as they dropped an early-week matchup with Chicago State (3-12, 2-4), 67-64. The Aggies were once again led by scoring leader Bigue Sarr who finished with an impressive stat line of 20 points and […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Golding
KTSM

Locomotive FC inks MLS goalkeeper Evan Newton on loan

EL PASO, Texas –  El Paso Locomotive FC acquired Goalkeeper Evan Newton on loan from Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps, the club announced today. The loan is through to the end of the 2022 USL Championship season and is pending league and federation approval. “We have been looking for a goalkeeper for a long time that suits not […]
MLS
KTSM

Coach Jim Forbes passes away at 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jim Forbes, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died early Friday morning due to complications from COVID-19. Forbes was 69 years old. Not only is Forbes one of the greatest basketball players to emerge from the Sun City, but Forbes is also one of […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Coaching#Olympics#Providence Hospital#The Intensive Care Unit#Bel Air#Utep#The Andress Eagles#Miners#Utsa
KTSM

UTEP adds Beach Volleyball for 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced that Beach Volleyball will join the Miners’ sport lineup in the spring of 2023.  The addition of Beach will give UTEP a total of 17 Division I teams.  It marks UTEP’s first sport addition since softball began competition in 2004. “We can’t […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sandberg brings big league experience to Chihuahuas as manager, former player

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  A week after the San Diego Padres tabbed Jared Sandberg as the new manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas, the former big leaguer fielded questions from the media for the first time on Tuesday. Sandberg is the sixth manager in Chihuahuas history, and believes his role in the Padres organization is […]
MLB
KTSM

New Mexico State rebounds to beat Stephen F. Austin, 72-58

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTSM) – After its worst loss in nearly a decade on Thursday, New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans said the last 48 hours were miserable. Fortunately for the Aggies, they rebounded in a big way on Saturday. NMSU went on the road to Stephen F. Austin and came away with a 72-58 […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTSM

The men can extend win streak to 3 on Sunday with win at UTSA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team (10-8, 3-3 C-USA) will look to push its winning streak to three when it plays at UTSA (7-12, 0-6) at 2 PM on Sunday Jan. 23 for the second game of the week against the Roadrunners. An in-depth look at the matchup as well as […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Locomotive FC inks English Defender Harry Brockbank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Former Bolton Wanderers team captain Harry Brockbank has signed with El Paso Locomotive FC, club officials announced Friday, pending league and federation approval. A Bolton, England native, Brockbank began his youth career in 2005 in the Bolton Wanderers Academy where he learned to play, eventually helping the U-23 team to a Professional Development […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Strong perimeter shooting lifts UTEP women to 69-52 win at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – UTEP built up a 13-point halftime lead and never looked back on the way to a 69-52 win over UTSA on Thursday night in the Convocation Center. The Miners (11-5, 3-3 Conference USA) took full advantage of a strong shooting effort from the 3-point line, hitting five consecutive triples from the 1:42 […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy