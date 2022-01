A suspect was apprehended after police say he entered a car in which a woman was inside and then stole it when she fled to a Long Island Starbucks to call 9-1-1. A 60-year-old woman was sitting in her 2022 Audi sedan in the parking lot of Starbucks, located in Great Neck at 55 Northern Boulevard when a male subject opened her rear car door and sat down just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, Nassau County Police said.

