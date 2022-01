The St. John's Red Storm are 3-10 against the Seton Hall Pirates since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. St. John's and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET at Madison Square Garden. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Storm winning the first 81-71 at home and Seton Hall taking the second 77-69.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO