ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

China transport ministry summons freight-delivery platforms, warns Didi, other ride-hailing firms

By Yifan Wang
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JxMX_0drhBRrW00

DOW JONES NEWSWIRES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apdUC_0drhBRrW00

China’s Ministry of Transport has summoned four leading freight-delivery platform operators and warned four internet ride-hailing companies over recent driver complaints, in a sign of Beijing’s continued scrutiny of the country’s massive tech sector after a year-long crackdown.

The ministry on Friday said it has summoned four internet freight delivery firms, including the cargo businesses owned by DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) and 58.com Inc ., to discuss recent driver complaints about arbitrary pricing rules, membership fee increases, unfair competition and illegal practices such as overloading.

The ministry said it has also warned four ride-hailing platforms run by companies including DiDi Global and Meituan (HK:3690) about driver protection, fair competition and transportation safety.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The regulator’s move followed several earlier tightening measures targeting the ride-hailing and cargo-delivery market, including rules to cap commission rates and strengthen driver welfare.

Friday’s warning was likely intended to remind the companies of these new regulations and authorities’ continued close oversight of the sector, said UOB Kay Hian analyst Chun Sung Oong.

“This is a sign that Beijing’s tech crackdown is far from over,” he said.

The ministry also told companies to fulfill their social responsibilities and ensure smooth operations during the Lunar New Year holidays, a peak season for passenger traffic and travel demand in China.

The companies said they will rectify existing problems and conduct systematic reviews of their operations to safeguard driver rights and ensure regulatory compliance, according to the ministry.

Shares of Meituan, the only stock trading at the time of the ministry’s statement, erased earlier gains and edged down. The stock was last down 0.7% at HK$236.40.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

China’s success taming Covid could make exit strategy harder

The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic. Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe it could eventually become, like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Dow Jones#Ministry Of Transport#Didi Global Inc#Com Inc
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK seeks closer investment ties with Africa

The UK is playing host to an African Investment Conference on Thursday, as it scrambles to retain influence on the continent, an investment battle ground for the world’s largest economies. The prime minister will open the virtual event with a video address and attendees include African ministers, businesses leaders and the head of the World Trade Organization.Economic links with the continent form a key part of the Global Britain agenda. The summit, the second of this kind, is aimed at promoting Britain’s overseas investment credentials and wider push to “revitalise economic engagement” in the region, according to the government’s Integrated...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
wibqam.com

Starbucks expands delivery services in China to Meituan’s platform

BEIJING (Reuters) – Starbucks on Tuesday said it has entered a new partnership with China’s Meituan which will see it offer its coffee delivery services on the super-app and also a new private coffee experiences booking service at its stores. (This story refiles to correct day to Tuesday,...
FOOD & DRINKS
thedallasnews.net

China blames overseas deliveries for Omicron outbreak

Mail from Canada has been declared a suspected source of an Omicron infection case in Beijing by the Chinese authorities. Covid-19 infections are typically associated with personal contacts since health specialists around the world believe the virus mainly spreads when infected people breath, cough, or sneeze. China's health authorities, however, have recently claimed that an Omicron strain survived a long trip from Canada to China in a mail shipment of documents that eventually caused an infection in a Chinese citizen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Starbucks boosts delivery capabilities in China with new partnership

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) expanded its delivery and online services in China through a new partnership with Meituan that will give customers more options, including social features. Meituan is described as China’s biggest food delivery platform with more than 660 million transacting users. The company notes that 60 stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu now include the service and more expansion is anticipated.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

China reopens rail freight traffic with North Korea

BEIJING (AP) — China has restored railway freight traffic with North Korea that had been suspended over pandemic concerns, its foreign ministry said Monday. Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the connection across the Yalu River between China’s Dandong and Sinuiju in North Korea had been restored after “friendly consultation between the two sides.”
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Fernandes: AirAsia aiming to become largest food delivery, ride hailing company in Asia

GEORGE TOWN (Jan 16): AirAsia Group aims to become Asia’s largest food delivery and ride-hailing company, besides just offering flights in the region, following the successful acquisition of local online food delivery platform, Delivereat, recently. Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said he is confident that the airasia...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport in the capital Manila where Omicron is fuelling a record surge in cases. New cases hit a record 34,021 on Thursday, with just over three million people in the Philippines infected since the start of the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
theloadstar.com

Civil unrest in Kazakhstan threatens crucial China-Europe freight links

Violent protests and subsequent failure of Kazakhstan’s internet and telephone services has caused problems for trucking and air cargo in this crucial land-bridge for logistics services between Asia and Europe. One domestic project forwarder told The Loadstar the airport in Almaty – its commercial capital – had to close...
TRAFFIC
manofmany.com

Udelv’s Self-Driving ‘Transporter’ has Arrived to Revolutionise Delivery Vans

If making eye contact with the courier fills you with anxiety, have no fear because Udelv has showcased its new Autonomous Delivery Van. At CES 2022, the Silicon Valley venture-backed company unveiled its third-generation model named the ‘Transporter’ to the masses. Udelv believes its revolutionary technology answers today’s commercial fleets’ two most significant challenges: a massive shortage of drivers and the push for electrification.
CARS
KIII 3News

Exxon, SABIC's new $7 billion plastics facility is officially operational

PORTLAND, Texas — Exxon and SABIC's new $7 billion facility is officially open for business. The facility took some 6,000 construction workers to build. After years of planning and construction the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures plant in Portland is now fully operational and Site Manager Paul Fritsch is glad to finally get the state of the art plastics plant running.
PORTLAND, TX
Motor1.com

Bugatti Chiron Owner Who Did 259 MPH On Autobahn Criticized By German Transport Ministry

In July 2021, wealthy businessman Radim Passer went back to the Autobahn to beat his old speed record achieved in 2015 when he hit 402.5 km/h (250 mph) in his Veyron. The new attempt, this time with the Chiron, proved to be successful as the W16 managed to reach 417 km/h (259.1 mph) on a public road. An unrestricted section of the A2 served as the venue, meaning he did not break any speed-related laws.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy