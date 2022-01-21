ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NC Dems still have hope for voting rights bill shot down in US Senate

By Michael Hyland
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nF0Od_0drhAra500

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite failing to pass the Senate, North Carolina Democrats said Thursday they still want to try to find a way to make changes to federal voting laws before this year’s election.

A bill that makes wide-ranging changes to how people vote was blocked when all Republicans refused to support it and two Democrats refused to change the rules to allow the bill to pass with a simple majority.

“We’re gonna find a way forward. I just promise you that,” said Rep. David Price (D-NC 4th). “The reason that we’re in this situation we’re in, of course, is that not a single Republican is supporting voting rights.”

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday, calling on Democrats not to support changing the filibuster in order to get the bill passed. That procedural measure requires 60 votes for most legislation to advance.

“And incidentally, the day Republicans change the rules for the filibuster is the day I resign from the Senate,” he said. He did support changes to the filibuster for the purpose of confirming Supreme Court justices, but said he resisted calls by former President Donald Trump to end the filibuster.

“I went home and I was attacked. I’ve had the protesters. I’ve had the censure proposals from county GOPs and state GOPs and I stand by it. And, I’ll stand by it as long as I’m here,” he said.

Tillis and Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) both voted against the election bill itself Wednesday as well.

“We need to make it harder to cheat and easier to vote,” Tillis said.

The legislation has been a priority for Democrats as Republican-led state legislatures have passed new voting laws in various states following President Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

“Under the influence of Donald Trump and the efforts of voter subversion in many states, Republicans have become the party of suppressing the vote,” said Rep. Price.

The bill would have made a long list of changes some of which include: automatically registering citizens to vote; allowing mail-in ballots to count if they’re postmarked by Election Day and arrive at election offices within seven days; banning partisan gerrymandering; making Election Day a federal holiday; and allowing people convicted of felonies to vote upon release from prison.

Price said voting reforms remain a priority this year, but it was unclear what could ultimately pass Congress.

Sen. Tillis said he supports changes to the Electoral Count Act, saying it’s been “weaponized” in the last 20 years.

Tillis did not object to the results of the 2020 election saying he was “proud to certify that election” and said the bar should be raised for lawmakers to make objections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Kyrsten Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation.
ARIZONA STATE
WNCT

Senate Dems determined to save Build Back Better package

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden kicked off his second year in office and Democrats are trying to press reset in order to move the president’s agenda forward. That includes trying to pass the Build Back Better package which failed to pass last year. Democratic leaders believe a version of Build Back Better can still […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#State Senate#Republicans#Supreme Court
WNCT

As COVID hospitalizations surge, NC asks FEMA for support

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As North Carolina hospitals treat a record number of coronavirus patients, state health officials announced Friday that they’re seeking federal support in the Charlotte area. With Atrium Health, the state’s largest health provider, Health and Human Services and Emergency Management officials are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency and assistant secretary […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WNCT

Record hospitalizations are straining North Carolina’s hospitals, NCDHHS Requests Federal Assistance

RALEIGH — The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to North Carolina hospitals, straining hospital capacity. As hospitals continue to take steps to protect their ability to provide patient care in the face of nationwide COVID-19 related staffing shortages, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and North Carolina Emergency Management […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Mobile health unit coming to Columbus; Mayor says health has a direct impact on so many other social issues, like crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mayor Skip Henderson alongside co-chairs of the Mayor’s Commission on Health announced today that they’re taking local health programming on the road to benefit the Columbus community. Three different types of mobile health units are coming to Columbus to serve many purposes. “You know, listen, we believe firmly that health has […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WNCT

North Carolina has 2 of the 50 cities with the most green space per capita

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Green space is beneficial anywhere, but especially in concrete jungles like those found in many U.S. cities. The World Health Organization reports that green areas are essential to both the ecosystem and the mental health of citizens; though the color is fading quickly in urban areas that are cutting down trees […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe […]
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy