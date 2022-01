Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks like it's going to extend its losing streak. U.S. stock futures dropped Friday, with the Nasdaq again tracking for the biggest decline at Wall Street's open as Netflix shares plunged in the premarket on slowing subscriber growth. The Nasdaq fell for a third straight session, ending Thursday nearly 12% below its latest record close in November. The S&P 500 also dropped for three days in a row, finishing 6.5% under its record close earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for five straight sessions, ending more than 5.6% below its early January record close. All three stock benchmarks were on pace for big weekly losses.

