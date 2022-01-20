[SHOT 2022] Remington Core-Lokt Tipped Hunting Ammunition

On a budget, like most of us? Not to worry; there are plenty of great affordable guns in 2022’s crop of new rifles, shotguns, and sidearms. In fact, they’re better than usual, as a group. The bargain-gun market has often been a race to the bottom, and contest to see who can make the absolute cheapest gun that still does the job. There’s something to be said for that, and there are some example of it below. But this year, manufacturers seem to be focusing more on value than on rock-bottom prices. Instead of sub-$500 rifles and $300 pump shotguns, we’re seeing $600-$800 rifles and $600-$1,100 shotguns that are better-made, better-looking, and come with some of the extras you expect to see on pricier models, like weatherproof finishes, threaded barrels, adjustable triggers, and more.

