[SHOT 2022] Remington Core-Lokt Tipped Hunting Ammunition

We visited with Remington Ammunition while out at SHOT Show’s “Industry Day at the Range” and we got to have a 2nd look at their newest line of ammunition in the Core-Lokt Tipped series. This takes their venerable and time-tested offering of the Core-Lokt bullet – the deadliest mushroom in the...
Look for a wide range of new optics to be introduced at this year's SHOT Show. Supply-chain woes are plaguing the optics sector just as profoundly as other areas of the U.S. sporting goods economy, but surprisingly, a number of brands have figured out how to bring products to market in 2022. Some new introductions will be slightly delayed by logistical lags while others will feature skimpy inventories. But from laser rangefinders to riflescopes and binoculars, the optics sector continues to bring a variety of options to American hunters and shooters. Here are some to, um, keep your eyes on.
For quite a few years, new rifle introductions were dominated by variations of the AR-15 and other tactically styled rifles. And last year, new rifle introduction were lacking altogether, understandably. But neither is the case for 2022. There are plenty of new rifles out this year, and the latest crop is dominated by guns purposefully engineered for stretching the distance, whether for target shooting or hunting—although you certainly could hunt with any of the guns below. It’s not all long-range stuff, though. We’ve got the revival of a classic lever gun from Marlin, the introduction of a very unusual bolt-action rifle series from CZ-USA, and a well-outfitted and affordable new hunting rifle from CVA. And for those tactical-minded shooters, Springfield-Armory has something just for you. So let’s get to it: Here are 12 of the hottest new rifle introductions for 2022.
The big trend in riflescopes for 2022 is specialization. You want a new scope designed specifically for your 6.5 Creedmoor? Check. How about one for your straight-wall-cartridge deer gun? Got that. Maybe you need a fast, compact optic for you brush gun, or an extra-high light-transmission fixed-power specifically for hunting in low light. Check, check. This year’s crop of riflescopes also reflects a growth in hybrid riflescopes that blend the best features of a traditional hunting model with those typically found only on long-range optics. The last trend I see may be the best, though: Many of this year’s new models are quite affordable by today’s standard. Of course, if you want to spend thousands, you can do that too. Below is a closer look at nine of the hottest new riflescopes for 2022.
We’re lucky we have so much new ammo to talk about for 2022. With such high demand for ammunition lately, it’s been all but impossible for manufactures just to make enough of their most popular existing products, let alone produce new ones. And yet, here it is SHOT-show time again, and we’ve got a surprising number of new centerfire, rimfire, and shotgun ammo for target shooting, hunting, self-defense, and even suppressed shooting. The only thing that’s missing is a new load to knock out the sickness that’s disrupted life as we know it for the past two years. But while we wait for that, here are 21 of the hottest new cartridges, loads, and line extensions for 2022.
On a budget, like most of us? Not to worry; there are plenty of great affordable guns in 2022’s crop of new rifles, shotguns, and sidearms. In fact, they’re better than usual, as a group. The bargain-gun market has often been a race to the bottom, and contest to see who can make the absolute cheapest gun that still does the job. There’s something to be said for that, and there are some example of it below. But this year, manufacturers seem to be focusing more on value than on rock-bottom prices. Instead of sub-$500 rifles and $300 pump shotguns, we’re seeing $600-$800 rifles and $600-$1,100 shotguns that are better-made, better-looking, and come with some of the extras you expect to see on pricier models, like weatherproof finishes, threaded barrels, adjustable triggers, and more.
Savage Arms has announced the addition of the 110 Carbon Tactical to its line of 110 bolt-action rifles. The new Savage 110 Carbon Tactical builds upon the success of the 110 Tactical, but cuts weight with an exclusive PROOF Research carbon fiber wrapped stainless steel barrel. “The 110 Tactical has...
We’re starting to see straight-pull rifles by American riflemakers of late, most notably Savage’s Impulse that was introduced last year, and its straight-pull precision rifle competition offering for 2022, the Savage Impulse Elite Precision. Now Bushmaster’s BA30 has joined the party with a straight-pull action on an AR-style platform.
Watch the video below with the volume on. If you listen closely, you’ll just barely be able to hear the report of the rifle, but you will hear the steel ringing 200 yards down range. I got to shoot B&T’s SPR300 Pro in subsonic .300 AAC Blackout at the SHOT Show Range Day and was impressed with just how quiet this rifle really is. It sounds a lot like a suppressed .22 rimfire. My buddy, Chris Mudgett, VP of marketing for B&T USA, calls it “Hollywood quiet,” which I’d say is about right.
Browning is taking a first crack at the PRS production class rifle with its new X-Bolt Target Max. Production class rifles are heavy, built for long range accuracy, and must come in under $2,000. Browning’s rifle checks all those boxes and brings controls that will be familiar to X-Bolt fans. There’s also a version of the rifle that comes with a McMillan stock but that pushes the cost of the rifle up to about $4,000.
If this new Xpert Bolt-Action .22 rifle from Winchester looks familiar, that’s because it’s modeled after its autoloading cousin, the Wildcat, which was introduced in 2019. The kid-friendly rifle is now offered in a bolt-action, with a smooth trigger that will appeal to adults and some key features make it the perfect plinker for a young shooter to grow into.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hunting season is in full swing and gun ammunition is in popular demand. However, with the current shortage of ammo, businesses and the public are taking a hit. Tyler Hancock, who works in the gun department at Mak’s convenience store, explains how the shortage is...
Among the new rifles of 2022 we’ll be looking at this year are a number of models that were introduced at some point in 2021. Point is, we’re being a little less rigid when it comes to the definition of “new” since so many of these rifles have yet to make it to dealers’ shelves in meaningful numbers. Hopefully, by the third quarter of this year (yeah, it is probably going to be that long) we’ll start to see things being to return to some semblance of normal with respect to the availability of firearms and ammo.
The handgun market is hot right now. It’s one of the most competitive spaces in the gun industry and it’s driving both innovation and expansion. New handguns, as well as adaptations of current lines, are being unveiled alongside new models from companies who haven’t been players in the handgun market for decades.
Be on the lookout for expanded ammunition options in 2022. SHOT Show is one of the most anticipated events in outdoor media where manufacturers across the shooting and hunting community showcase their latest and greatest products. Ammunition companies work tirelessly to keep up with the high demand as well as continue to push the envelope and bring innovative new options to shooters and hunters alike. Here is a round-up of what’s new from SHOT Show in the hunting ammunition world.
Be on the lookout for expanded ammunition options in 2022. SHOT Show is one of the most anticipated events in outdoor media where manufacturers across the shooting and hunting community showcase their latest and greatest products. Ammunition companies work tirelessly to keep up with the high demand as well as continue to push the envelope and bring innovative new options to shooters and hunters alike. Here is a round-up of what’s new from SHOT Show in the hunting ammunition world.
Comments / 0