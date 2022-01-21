ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football Focus: Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison wants 10 goals this season

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a difficult start to his season, Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison tells Football...

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
The Independent

Diogo Jota brace sends Liverpool into Carabao Cup final

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time in six years as Diogo Jota’s brace was enough to seal semi-final success at the expense of 10-man Arsenal.After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Jota’s first-half daisycutter caught Aaron Ramsdale flat-footed and he then saw a second-half VAR check rule he was onside following a smart finish as Liverpool won 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.To top off a miserable night for Arsenal, Thomas Partey – who only returned from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the day – was sent off just 16 minutes after coming...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta backs changes to postponement rules during the Covid-19 pandemic

Mikel Arteta has given his backing to make changes to the current criteria required for Premier League games to be postponed despite Arsenal’s use of them to call off last weekend’s match with Tottenham.The Gunners are set to host Liverpool on Thursday for a place in the Carabao Cup final but will not be in the “best condition” according to their manager with the unavailability of several players already forcing them to successfully request Sunday’s north London derby to be rearranged.Injuries, suspension, Covid-19 cases and those away on international duty have depleted Arsenal and meant they were unable to field...
The Independent

Is Watford vs Norwich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Watford host Norwich under the lights in one of the biggest games of the Premier League season so far on Friday.Dean Smith’s side travel to Vicarage Road off the back of their first win in eight league games as they moved within one point of Watford with a victory over Everton.Now they have the opportunity to lift themselves out of the relegation zone and hand a psychological blow to one of their closest relegation rivals.Watford have drawn one and lost six of their seven league matches since beating Manchester United in November, so are in desperate need of a boost...
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tonight

It was honours even in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with ten-man Arsenal clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool.Mikel Arteta’s side have since seen their Premier League encounter with Tottenham postponed due to a depleted squad, but are seemingly ready for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Arsenal face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second legWith Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp will hope an alternative forward-line can build on a dominant showing against Brentford.Chelsea are...
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
Tribal Football

Leeds make second offer for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson

Leeds United have made a second bid for Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Leeds sporting director Victor Orta, who was spotted at Munich airport while away on a 'business meeting' in recent days, saw a bid in the region of £15million rejected by the Austrian champions earlier this week - but it appears Leeds are not willing to give up just yet, says the Daily Express.
BBC

Football Focus: Female fans want to see more male 'allies' on matchdays

Football Focus reporter Kelly Somers chairs a round-table discussion with female fans about their matchday experiences, the dismissive attitudes they often encounter and the need for more allies in football. Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 22 January at 12:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website...
BBC

Leyton Orient: Midfielder Clay to 'miss rest of season'

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay is likely to miss the rest of the season after undergoing successful surgery on his knee. The club said the 29-year-old, who has 19 appearances and one goal for Orient this season, had been playing with a "long-standing" ligament problem.
The Independent

Liverpool provide injury updates on Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s unsure on when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will return to action but that Harvey Elliott could be back after the international break.Elliott hasn’t played since his ankle ligament injury against Leeds in September. Klopp was emotional when he saw the teenager go off with injury in the game and he spoke of his joy at his return to training. “It’s outstanding,” Klopp said. “I have a really nice office with a really good view on the pitches and when Harvey did his rehab sessions the last weeks, I could watch probably five of them, so I...
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
