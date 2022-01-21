Recall alert: Lidl frozen spinach recalled in 9 states over possible listeria risk

WASHINGTON — Have you bought frozen spinach from Lidl? Be sure to check your freezer.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Frozen Food Development issued a recall Wednesday for some packages of Lidl brand frozen chopped spinach that may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled 12-ounce packages, which include lot code R17742 or R17963 on the back of the bag, have a best-by date of Sept. 10, 2023, the release said. They were sold at Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Frozen Food Development said it learned of the problem when routine testing of some packages found listeria monocytogenes, “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the news release.

“Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the release added.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness in connection with the products.

Customers who purchased the recalled packages should return them to the store for a refund, according to the release. If you have questions about the recall, call Lidl customer service at 1-844-747-5435.

