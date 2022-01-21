Police arrest Pickens County murder suspect in Sandy Springs hospital bed

Murder suspect arrested in Sandy Springs Hospital (Sandy Springs Police Department)

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Sandy Springs police found a man wanted for a Pickens County murder laying in a hospital bed Thursday night.

Police released bodycam video of officers taking 26-year-old Nathan Louis Highsmith of Canton, Ga. into custody at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital Thursday night. They had responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

Sandy Springs Police said they were able to match the license plate to Highsmith and when they saw the unoccupied vehicle, they went inside the hospital where Highsmith was laying in a bed.

The officers took Highsmith into custody without incident and turned him and his car over to Pickens County Sheriff’s Deputies. Deputies charged Highsmith with murder and aggravated assault in an incident that happened only a few hours earlier.

Deputies said Highsmith is the person responsible for a double shooting in the Golden Springs area just after 6 p.m. Thursday. The shooting left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Pickens County investigators had identified Highsmith as their suspect after learning witnesses saw him driving away from the scene in a Honda Accord.

Highsmith is being held without bond at the Pickens County jail.

