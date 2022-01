The Northeastern Huskies won both of their matches against the Hofstra Pride last season (81-78 and 67-56) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Northeastern has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Hofstra at noon ET Jan. 22 at Matthews Arena. The Pride will be strutting in after a victory while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO