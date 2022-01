The global pandemic took the world in the clutches of uncertainty. As a result, it gave birth to more viable solutions for humans to carry on our everyday lives. Technology took center stage during this period. It broke all the impediments opening new paths of convenience. The online Education sector was in its nascent stage. However, the rising demand for education even during the pandemic was an impetus that helped reach its peak stage. This sector has witnessed an ascending curve and is still growing.

