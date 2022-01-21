BoE to hike interest rate again in February – Reuters poll

Next week, the FOMC, the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy-making body, meets. The meeting will receive a lot of attention from the markets, as indications are expected as to when the first rate hike can be expected. At the beginning of the year, a number of FOMC members argued for an early first-rate move. This bias should be confirmed next week and we expect clear indications for a rate hike at the March meeting. We, therefore, bring forward our expectations for the first-rate move of 0.25% from May to March. Isolated market expectations of a 0.5% rate hike in March, on the other hand, should be disappointed. The FOMC would thus signal haste and interest rate expectations would probably rise in the markets for the rest of the year. This could trigger another wave of selling, which the FOMC wants to prevent, especially in the equity markets.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO