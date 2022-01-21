ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoE to hike interest rate again in February – Reuters poll

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a Reuters poll, the Bank of England will tighten its monetary policy further and hike interest rates at the upcoming meeting on February 3. Red-hot inflation and the milder economic impact of the Omicron variant were cited as reasons for the expected hike. Key findings. Inflation will...

