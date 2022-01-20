ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego students among the highest in graduation rates

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Despite learning setbacks created by the pandemic, 97% of students received their diploma last year.

The Lake Oswego School District outperformed the state in the latest statewide graduation data released this week.

The Oregon Department of Education unveiled the 2020-21 graduation rates for high school students on Thursday, Jan. 20. According to state figures, 97% of Lake Oswego students graduated during the 2020-21 academic year — significantly outpacing the statewide average of 80%. In the 2019-20 academic year, Lake Oswego had a 96% graduation rate.

"We are very pleased that Lake Oswego schools' rates continue to climb. The pandemic has brought more focus and urgency to supporting the whole child — academically, emotionally, socially and physically — something I believe our learning community has embraced," LOSD Superintendent Jennifer Schiele told Pamplin Media Group.

Oregon has among the worst graduation rates compared to other U.S states, ranking 48 out of 50 in data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Yet according to state figures, the state is slowly improving despite learning limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2020-21 is 81%, which is the second-highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon. The highest was seen in the previous year, when 83% of students graduated.

"The data released today both demonstrates the tremendous resilience of Oregon's youth and makes it clear that COVID-19 not only had a disproportionate impact on the health of Oregon's communities of color, it also had a far greater impact on students of color," said ODE Director Colt Gill.

Lake Oswego's graduation rate for those who fell under the state qualification of "economically disadvantaged" was greater than 95%, according to the data.

Among the students with additional barriers, Harmony Academy, a school designed to help youth recovering from substance use disorders, graduated eight of its 10 students last year.

"I feel immense happiness that Oregon has been able to offer this life-saving opportunity to young people with substance use disorders, and in awe of the growth that Harmony students made, adapting and overcoming despite the pandemic, despite all the challenges," Harmony Principal Sharon Dursi Martin said. "They are amazing, resilient and unstoppable. Graduation last year gave me great hope, and I got to witness that this model of education works for youth, meeting them where they are and moving with them toward whatever goals they find personally relevant."

Lake Oswego High School ushered 286 seniors across the stage last summer, which equated to 98% of the student body. The graduation rate for LOHS in 2019-20 was 97%.

"Our graduation rate speaks highly to the dedication and perseverance of our students, staff and community who were able to pivot from what they knew to be normal, in-person learning, to the reality of learning during the pandemic," said Principal Kristen Colyer.

Colyer said the school prioritized the environment of students as they distance learned in 2020.

"With the move to CDL (comprehensive distance learning) the district worked hard to make sure that all students had access to devices, Internet and food, and we put a variety of support in place for students who needed them," she said.

Lakeridge High School graduated 298 students in 2021 for a rate of 97%, about the same as the percentage in the previous year.

"I could not be more proud of the students and staff at LakeridgeÂ who have worked so hard to see these kinds of graduation rates.Â Our community's support has also been a defining factor in this journey toward higher graduation rates.Â We are thrilled that so many of our students are meeting this milestone and are prepared to move on to their next adventure," said Lakeridge Principal Desiree Fisher.

The school also saw an 11% increase of students with disabilities graduating compared to 2019-20 numbers.

"Our goal is to graduate 100 percent of our student's career- and college-ready, and we will continue working to achieve it for our community," Schiele said.

Raymond Rendleman contributed to this story.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sherwood Gazette

Most Washington County schools see dip in graduation rates

Statewide, 80.6% of the Class of 2021 graduated in four years, a 2-point drop from the Class of 2020's record high.The Oregon Department of Education released graduation rates for the Class of 2021 Thursday, Jan. 20. Statewide, 80.6% of the Class of 2021 graduated in four years. That marks a 2-point drop from the record high recorded during the 2019-20 school year. In Washington County, 14 of 23 public high schools saw decreases in their four-year graduation rates. "There is no easy way to put it, this past year has been tremendously difficult. The recently released graduation numbers show an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Job training plan is a focus of 2022 Oregon legislative session

Gov. Brown's final initiative comes as top leadership, members change ahead of elections.What may be Kate Brown's last policy initiative as governor — a $200 million plan to boost training for future jobs in construction, health care and manufacturing — will be one of the top items for the new session of the Oregon Legislature. Lawmakers will open the 35-day session on Feb. 1 as Oregon's top political leadership undergoes major changes. It will be the final scheduled session for Brown, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again, and for Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

East County Houseless Forum seeks places to rest

Panel of experts shine light on East County's houseless community and solutions for elected leaders. Folks in East Multnomah County find themselves houseless for a variety of reasons — mental health or addiction issues, loss of a job/income, illness or injury. Sometimes they just get stuck. That's what happened...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Oswego, OR
Education
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego, OR
Government
Sherwood Gazette

Tualatin eyes pilot program for electric scooters

City hopes to test scooters, which riders use for about 10 minutes at a time, for first- and last-mile rides.Tualatin plans to pursue a pilot program that would allow electric scooters to zip around town in an effort to reduce car trips and congestion, along with a goal of getting residents to areas of the city that lack transportation connections. During a Tualatin City Council work session earlier this month, councilors agreed to move forward on a contract with Bird, one of the largest suppliers of stand-up electric scooters to municipalities in the nation. Nic Westendorf, Tualatin's deputy public works...
Portland Tribune

ODOT: Speak up now about use of federal flexible money

Panel faces March 30 decision about how to spend $400 million through 2027; other funds are earmarked. Oregon transportation officials want to hear from the public about how the state should spend more than $400 million in flexible funds from the federal government over the next five years. The $400...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My View: Time to change how we serve homeless residents

We need to know who is homeless, where they are, and establish a network of safe places for them. Portland has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis of unsheltered homelessness for years, with local government leaders espousing plans with the best of intentions, but with the reality of a worsening and dire situation on our streets.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Oswego High School#College#Lakeridge High School#Losd#Pamplin Media Group#Harmony Academy
Portland Tribune

Portland lawmaker tapped as co-leader of state budget panel

Rep. Tawna Sanchez would be first Native American to head the Legislature's key committee. Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland, will be the next House co-leader of the Oregon Legislature's joint budget committee. Sanchez's appointment was announced Friday, Jan. 21, by Speaker-nominee Dan Rayfield, a Democrat from Corvallis who...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy