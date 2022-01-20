Lake Oswego students among the highest in graduation rates

Despite learning setbacks created by the pandemic, 97% of students received their diploma last year.

The Lake Oswego School District outperformed the state in the latest statewide graduation data released this week.

The Oregon Department of Education unveiled the 2020-21 graduation rates for high school students on Thursday, Jan. 20. According to state figures, 97% of Lake Oswego students graduated during the 2020-21 academic year — significantly outpacing the statewide average of 80%. In the 2019-20 academic year, Lake Oswego had a 96% graduation rate.

"We are very pleased that Lake Oswego schools' rates continue to climb. The pandemic has brought more focus and urgency to supporting the whole child — academically, emotionally, socially and physically — something I believe our learning community has embraced," LOSD Superintendent Jennifer Schiele told Pamplin Media Group.

Oregon has among the worst graduation rates compared to other U.S states, ranking 48 out of 50 in data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Yet according to state figures, the state is slowly improving despite learning limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2020-21 is 81%, which is the second-highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon. The highest was seen in the previous year, when 83% of students graduated.

"The data released today both demonstrates the tremendous resilience of Oregon's youth and makes it clear that COVID-19 not only had a disproportionate impact on the health of Oregon's communities of color, it also had a far greater impact on students of color," said ODE Director Colt Gill.

Lake Oswego's graduation rate for those who fell under the state qualification of "economically disadvantaged" was greater than 95%, according to the data.

Among the students with additional barriers, Harmony Academy, a school designed to help youth recovering from substance use disorders, graduated eight of its 10 students last year.

"I feel immense happiness that Oregon has been able to offer this life-saving opportunity to young people with substance use disorders, and in awe of the growth that Harmony students made, adapting and overcoming despite the pandemic, despite all the challenges," Harmony Principal Sharon Dursi Martin said. "They are amazing, resilient and unstoppable. Graduation last year gave me great hope, and I got to witness that this model of education works for youth, meeting them where they are and moving with them toward whatever goals they find personally relevant."

Lake Oswego High School ushered 286 seniors across the stage last summer, which equated to 98% of the student body. The graduation rate for LOHS in 2019-20 was 97%.

"Our graduation rate speaks highly to the dedication and perseverance of our students, staff and community who were able to pivot from what they knew to be normal, in-person learning, to the reality of learning during the pandemic," said Principal Kristen Colyer.

Colyer said the school prioritized the environment of students as they distance learned in 2020.

"With the move to CDL (comprehensive distance learning) the district worked hard to make sure that all students had access to devices, Internet and food, and we put a variety of support in place for students who needed them," she said.

Lakeridge High School graduated 298 students in 2021 for a rate of 97%, about the same as the percentage in the previous year.

"I could not be more proud of the students and staff at LakeridgeÂ who have worked so hard to see these kinds of graduation rates.Â Our community's support has also been a defining factor in this journey toward higher graduation rates.Â We are thrilled that so many of our students are meeting this milestone and are prepared to move on to their next adventure," said Lakeridge Principal Desiree Fisher.

The school also saw an 11% increase of students with disabilities graduating compared to 2019-20 numbers.

"Our goal is to graduate 100 percent of our student's career- and college-ready, and we will continue working to achieve it for our community," Schiele said.

Raymond Rendleman contributed to this story.

