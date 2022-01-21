ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Family of man shot and killed in East LA by CHP officers seeks justice

By Sid Garcia
The family of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers in East Los Angeles after a chaotic confrontation, is demanding justice and punishment for the officer who opened fire.

The confrontation between 24-year-old Leo Chavez and CHP officers, and the subsequent shooting last September, was all captured on officer dashcam video.

The Family's attorney, Humberto Guizar, released the video and says that they want to know the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot. That information hasn't been released.

"It was devastating. So I'm asking for lots of justice, and I need him to pay, and do what they have to do, you know, pay for all that he did," said a crying Martiza Padilla, the victim's mother. "He damaged my whole family. He damaged me. My family is not the same no more. My life is not the same no more."

"It was unjustified. He murdered my brother. He was unarmed. He was just in a non-injury car collision, and they just murdered him," said the victim's brother, Jesus Chavez.

RELATED: Driver fatally shot by CHP in East Los Angeles

A driver was killed in a shooting by the California Highway Patrol in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

Padilla says that her 24-year-old son was returning from the gym when he was pulled over by CHP officers. The California Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting.

"Shot dead. With no arms, no weapon, nothing in his hands. He was murdered. This is a murder, and we're demanding that the prosecution of this case begin immediately," Guizar said.

Through their attorney, the family says they have filed legal action against the state of California. Chavez's mother says she plans on being in court if this case goes to trial.

"I think he should pay, and go to jail for the rest of his life for killing my son cold-blooded. That's why I'm asking for lots of justice. And I want to go to court and see him face-to-face and let him know that he killed me alive," said Padilla.

Eyewitness News reached out to the CHP to ask about this case. They said that the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Jorge Martinez
1d ago

Well he should of complied then again his actions caused them to react people should just listen and incidents like this would not happen.

Robert Valdez
1d ago

he was aggressive and charged officers in a violent threatening manner. Officer's we're 100% completely justified in their actions. Another family trying to enrich themselves with tax payers money.

Harley Quinn
1d ago

Yeah, he was confrontational and that got him dead. Sorry to the family but that was the choice he made.

