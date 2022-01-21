ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Dan Dickau Pregame Courtside Preview of Gonzaga Basketball vs USF

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 1 day ago

It's almost game time and Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau is in the arena to catch Thursday night's West Coast Conference basketball showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and the University of San Francisco.

Plus see our full by the numbers breakdown on what to look for tonight from both teams.

Also make sure to subscribe to all the Gonzaga Nation social media feeds so you never miss any of pre or post game analysis from Adam Morrison or Dan Dickau.

In case you can't make it to tonight's game here is all the information on where, when and how you watch.

  • Time: 8:00 pm PT
  • TV: CBS Sports Network

After the game is over Gonzaga Nation is your source for the best exclusive post game analysis and reaction. Nobody gets better access and gives you better views on Gonzaga Basketball, the best team and fanbase in the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Dickau
Person
Adam Morrison
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga Basketball#Usf#West Coast Conference#Gonzaga Nation#Cbs Sports Network
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Zion Turner commits to UConn Huskies

St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's basketball gameday preview vs. Rutgers

11 a.m. vs. Rutgers • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (10-5, 1-5 in the Big Ten) will try to halt a four-game losing streak Saturday coming off a COVID-19 pause to play Rutgers at home. With only seven scholarship players last Sunday, Minnesota fell 81-71 against Iowa at home. Ben Johnson is still looking for his first Big Ten victory at Williams Arena after only beating Michigan on the road Dec. 11. The Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2) have four victories at home in league play, but they've also won on road at Maryland. They have four straight wins against the Gophers in the series, including 77-70 in overtime last season for the program's first victory ever at the Barn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
31
Followers
14
Post
992
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy