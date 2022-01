LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The banner was unveiled, Russ Smith put his hands over his face, and fellow Cardinal legend Darrell Griffith presented Smith with a framed No. 2 jersey. Smith had just been honored with a banner that hung in the rafters in between Pervis Ellison and Denny Crum. His No. 2 jersey was retired Saturday by the Louisville men's basketball program, becoming the fifth retired number in program history; Charlie Tyra (8), Wes Unseld (31), Darrell Griffith (35) and Pervis Ellison (41) are the others.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO