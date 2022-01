Wish you could be a whole lot slimmer and healthier in mere weeks? A new twist on plant-based eating makes it both possible and fun. The secret: From almonds and avocado to yams and zucchini, make a game of getting 30 different types of unprocessed plant foods each week. Even a squeeze of lemon or a sprinkle of fresh parsley counts. No need to cut carbs or shrink portions — just eat plants until you’re full. “It’s all about abundance,” says gastroenterologist and mega-selling Fiber Fueled author Will Bulsiewicz, MD, one of many experts who now swear by the 30-plant technique.

