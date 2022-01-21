‘Emergency’ Helmer Carey Williams on Riding Comedy-Drama Line and Exploring Black Masculinity

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO