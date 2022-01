Trailing twelve months' revenues have declined for six consecutive quarters. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has demonstrated its ability to generate large amounts of cash over the years regardless of the problems that arise in the different industries for which it operates, and proof of this is its ability to amply cover the dividend and debt interest expenses with cash from operations despite shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis, volume declines, labor shortages, and fast increases in material and transport costs. The company's products and services represent an essential part of the manufacturing equipment of many industries, and this offers the company a large component of stability and the ability to adapt the price of its products based on production costs with relative ease, which enables stable margins over the time.

