CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago City Council Committee on Public Safety will meet later today to discuss the so-called Victims’ Justice Ordinance, a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to allow the city to sue gangs, their leadership, and members who profit from illegal and violent acts. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports the proposal has faced vocal opposition from some critics. Earlier this week, a group of more than 50 Chicago civil rights attorneys signed a letter, asking Lightfoot to withdraw the ordinance she introduced in September. The proposal was introduced as Lightfoot is under pressure to crack down on Chicago’s gun violence and...

1 DAY AGO