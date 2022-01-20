Mid American Looking to Add to Renewable Energy Production

The air may have been slowly escaping the renewable energy stock balloon lately, but it could be an opportune time to buy the dip for value-focused investors. Based on a Forbes article, renewable energy stocks “had a relatively tough 2021, declining by about 5% over the year, compared to the S&P 500 which gained almost 27%. While the stocks in our theme have posted relatively healthy revenue growth recently, they have been weighed down by the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes, which has made investors sour on high-growth stocks, and also by some regulatory uncertainty, particularly in the U.S. where negotiations on the Build Back Better bill, which planned spending of over $500 billion for the climate and clean energy, is currently stalled.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 HOURS AGO