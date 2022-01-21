TV tonight: a mid-air murder to solve for the Death in Paradise team

Death in Paradise

9pm, BBC One

If the idea of jumping out of a plane makes you feel queasy, look away now. Tonight’s episode of the beloved detective drama follows the case of a skydiver who appears to have been murdered in mid-air. In order to solve the case, Neville (Ralf Little) and his team must explore the cut-throat world of social media – and we all know it’s far from paradise there. Hollie Richardson

Monty Don’s Adriatic Gardens

7pm, BBC Two

It’s the last in the series of Don’s journey around the Adriatic Sea. The final leg takes him to Greece’s greenest island, Corfu, where he visits a spectacular garden made by an Englishman. Then, via Athens, he signs off from Hydra – an island to which he has a personal link. HR

George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces

8pm, Channel 4

This week’s impressively compact gaffs include an old ambulance turned into a mobile ski chalet by Kay from Stockport, and an oil-rig lifeboat owned by a man who wants his partner to live on it with him, but will need to complete a fine renovation first. Plus, Will Hardie’s tour of the UK takes on an African flavour in the Midlands. Jack Seale

A Discovery of Witches

9pm, Sky Max

There’s a lot of zany fun to be had as this supernatural series nears its end. Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Marcus (Edward Bluemel) hope to connect with the latter’s children in New Orleans, while Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Phoebe (Adelle Leonce) hunt for the Book of Life’s missing pages at the British Library in London. Henry Wong

New York Homicide

9pm, Sky Crime

This isn’t the first crime documentary to bolster the idea of New York City as a neon melting pot teeming with fascinatingly gritty villains and cops, but it’s unusually direct about it. The premise is simply that it rounds up some of Manhattan’s worst murders, making the case that they couldn’t have happened anywhere else. JS

The Graham Norton Show

10.35pm, BBC One

Kenneth Branagh, actor and director of upcoming film Belfast (sure to be an awards magnet), joins Graham in the studio tonight. Plus, live music from Scottish singer Emeli Sandé, who performs her new single, Brighter Days. HR

Film choices

Jeremy Irons as Neville Chamberlain in Munich – Edge of War. Photograph: Sarah M Lee/Netflix

Munich: The Edge of War (Christian Schwochow, 202 1), Netflix

We are in prime Robert Harris territory here. The author’s interest in the second world war and the spy game is served well by Christian Schwochow’s film of his novel, as George MacKay’s fictional civil servant Hugh Legat crosses paths with real figures, principally Neville Chamberlain. Revolving around the prime minister’s dealings with Hitler on the eve of the conflict, it’s a stirring tale of derring-do and political manoeuvring, with Legat and his old friend, German foreign office official Von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), trying to expose Hitler’s belligerent ambitions. Simon Wardell

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi, 2021), Amazon Prime Video

This involving Iranian drama deservedly won a major prize at Cannes last year for its director, Asghar Farhadi. Amir Jadidi’s sign painter Rahim, an ambiguous smile forever flickering on his face, is in prison for non-payment of a debt. While on temporary release, he’s given a handbag containing gold coins found by his secret girlfriend. After returning it to the owner and being publicly feted for the selfless act, he discovers that no good deed goes unpunished, as his little white lies – told to simplify matters – put him into a hole he can’t dig himself out of. SW