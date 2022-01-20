CHS Academic All-State Team

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
Chaminade Madonna three-star safety Jeremiah McGill committed to the Massachusetts Minutemen, he revealed this week. McGill, who was a key contributor for the Lions’ state title run this season, changed his social media bio, reflecting his commitment to UMass. The updated bio states “Defensive Back @UMassfootball.” The 6-foot, 185-pound safety received an offer from the Minutemen in December ...
The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t officially decided on a general manager for the 2022 season, but it sounds like a serious candidate has emerged for their head coaching vacancy. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels....
The following students from Hancock and Washington Counties were name to the Fall 2021 North Atlantic Conference All-Academic Teams. To be eligible they must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations to all!. Men's Cross Country. Stephen Grierson - Sophomore at UMPI...
In the fall, Kylie Cahill helped key a Longwood women’s soccer back line that was one of the top outfits in the Big South, and now the center back has been named to the VaSID All-State Second Team. Cahill helped power Longwood to the program to a third-place finish...
Christen Miller is one of the top unsigned prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. He had a full day at FAMU.
The Chillicothe Hornets and Lady Hornets wrestling teams finished 2nd in the. MEC Conference Tournament. Brock Miller was conference champion at 182 pounds with five wins to improve to 33-2 on the season. Finishing in second place were Carter Shipers at 106 pounds, Lucas Reynolds at 160 pounds, Brody Carins...
Several Nashville-area high school volleyball players have been named All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. The complete list is below. OH: Brooke Gilleland, Siegel, Sr. OH: Addison Hurst, Cleveland, Jr. OH: Kaira Knox, Nolensville, Fr. OH: Amanda Mack, Maryville, So. OH: Rachel McCollum, Collierville, Sr. OH: Lexi Pendleton, Germantown...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Gulf South Conference announced its 2021 GSC Fall All-Academic Teams on Friday, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville was represented by six GSC All-Academic honorees as well as 84 GSC Honor Roll recipients. Men's Soccer's Ethan Wilson has garnered the most GSC All-Academic distinctions possible...
Several Nashville-area high school girls soccer players have been named All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. The complete list is below. GK: Sophie Dawe, Germantown Houston, Jr. GK: Caroline Ekern, Farragut, Sr. D: Alayna Corbitt, Bearden, Sr. D: Ellison Suhoza, Collierville, Sr. D: Ally Brown, Ravenwood, Sr. MF: Becca...
