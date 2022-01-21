Saturday's IHSAA girls high school basketball matchups

SATURDAY'S GIRLS' BASKETBALL MATCHUPS

Cannelton (6-12) at Lighthouse Christian (5-9)

GAME TIME: 1 p.m.

COACHES: Brian Garrett, 10-49 in 3rd year at Cannelton. Brian Brown, 15-43 in 3rd year at Lighthouse.

LAST OUTING: Cannelton lost to Springs Valley, 59-20. Lighthouse at Evansville Christian, Friday.

SERIES LAST 20 YEARS: Lighthouse, 4-0.

OUTLOOK: This game will determine the Southern Roads Conference championship, with both teams coming in 4-0. But it'll be a quick turnaround for the Lions given a 6:30 game in Evansville on Friday. The Bulldogs haven't played since Monday. LCA will have to keep a handle on 6-2 junior Kendall Hale (21.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg), while Cannelton will be looking to do the same with Abagail Rousey.

Bloomington South (4-17) at Eastern Greene (16-4)

GAME TIME: 1:30 p.m.

COACHES: Larry Winters, 317-192 in 23rd year at Bloomington South. Greg Burton, 40-43 in 4th year at Eastern Greene.

LAST OUTING: Bloomington South defeated Terre Haute South, 64-34. Eastern Greene defeated Shakamak, 52-33.

SERIES LAST 20 YEARS: Bloomington South, 4-0.

LAST MEETING: Bloomington South, 75-17, Dec. 13, 2011.

OUTLOOK: Eastern Greene will take on its third 4A team, having edged North at home and lost at Greenwood in a physical game. The T-Birds will get a team hungry for a strong finish to the season as the Panthers, having faced one of the state's toughest schedules, are 3-3 over their last six.

