New Arcane Cosmetics are coming to Fortnite

By Franz Christian Irorita
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
A recent Fortnite leak suggests that new Arcane cosmetics are coming to Fortnite. Back in November, Fortnite collaborated with the popular Netflix series Arcane bringing Jinx to the item shop. Due to the success of the collaboration between Epic Games and Riot Games, another Arcane crossover is coming. Fortnite...

Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Jinx
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Why Arcane Was Surprisingly Good

If you haven’t already checked out Arcane on Netflix, you really need to put it high on your to do list. Yes, it’s based on the world and characters of League of Legends, one of the planet’s most popular battle arena games, but that’s almost irrelevant. Somehow this animated series manages to be amazing in its own right, pleasing both players and those who know nothing of Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or any other champion from the game. How on Earth did Riot Games manage it?
VIDEO GAMES
chscommunicator.com

“Arcane” Review

Arcane, a new animated Netflix series, has a large world filled with exciting characters you either love to root for or despise, a simple yet, layered tale and extremely stunning and pioneering animation with a distinct visual style. Though the “video game adaptation curse” was already beginning to crack, this League of Legends adaptation puts the final nail in the coffin by breaking preconceived notions of what the animation medium is capable of, delivering a once-in-a-generation masterpiece that will inspire both fans and writers alike for years to come. It does all of this while telling a gripping, action-packed story, whether you’re familiar with Runeterra or just seeking for the next event series.
COMICS
TechRadar

Frasier in Fortnite? Potential new Paramount deal preps bizarre crossover

Fortnite could be getting a whole host of new characters joining its battle royale party. That, in itself, isn’t huge news – the free-to-play Fortnite’s bread-and-butter monetization technique in recent times has been to make well-known characters available to purchase as avatars for player characters. But Epic Games, developers of Fortnite, have apparently cut a deal with Paramount pictures that could bring a huge selection of recognizable faces to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Is Coming Back to iOS Devices, But Not Through the App Store

Fortnite has been completely inaccessible on iOS devices since August 2020, following a dispute between Apple and Epic Games over charges on in-app purchases. The chances of the game ever returning to the App Store look pretty slim, but there seems to be a new hope for Fortnite fans: Nvidia's GeForce NOW. According to Nvidia's blog, a closed beta for Fortnite on iOS devices will begin next week, which will be accessed through the Safari App. All GeForce NOW members are eligible for the beta, and registration is now open. The beta will admit players "in batches over the coming weeks."
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Ninja Turtles reportedly coming to Fortnite

According to Shpeshal Nick of Xbox Era, Paramount Pictures has signed a deal with Epic Games to bring at least, and presumably many more, of its properties to Fortnite. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will reportedly be the first of Paramount’s IPs to get the Fortnite treatment. Paramount has many other properties that could be an excellent fit for Epic’s phenomenally popular free-to-play battle royale. Transformers, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible… the list goes on and on.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Friday 'Nite: Before Yellowjackets, Fortnite Was Already The New Lost

For a long time after Lost went off the air in 2010, I wondered if we'd ever see a reboot or revival. 12 years on from its polarizing finale, there's no word on such a project yet (just give it time), but one new series has recently been credited with recapturing some of that same magic that changed television forever back in 2004. Showtime's Yellowjackets tells the story of a girls soccer team whose plane crashes on an island before mystery and madness ensue. It's a familiar setup for Lost fanatics like me, but even with its heavy-handed allusions to ABC's past titan of serialized drama, it's not the post-Lost mystery box we've been without, because that's a role already played well by Fortnite for years now.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Fortnite’ adds tornadoes and lightning in new update

Fortnite‘s new update, update 19.01, has added a whole new dynamic weather system, including tornadoes and lightning. Tornadoes, which were shown off as part of the overview trailer for the new season of the game, can suck you across the map, allowing players to get away from dangerous situations or travel quickly. These weather effects will also displace items and damage buildings, making them a threat to those players who love to build a four-storey colonial mansion at the sheer sound of a bullet.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Spider-Man NPCs Could be Heading to Fortnite

Some new Spider-Man NPCs could be appearing at The Daily Bugle in Fortnite, according to some recent leaks. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been very friendly to Spider-Man fans so far. With a number of Outfits to grab in the Item Shop, a new themed location, and the fun Webshooter item to use, fans have been thoroughly enjoying the content so far.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Iconic ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ meme gets new Fortnite emote

Fortnite players have plenty of emotes at their disposal to flex on others, but Daler Mehndi’s iconic “Tunak Tunak Tun” is one of the best to arrive in the game yet. Epic Games have introduced players around the world to a wealth of celebratory pop-culture addons in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Fortnite is coming back to the iPhone and iPad all thanks to Nvidia

Fortnite on the iPhone is back, baby. Well, sort of. Thanks to a genius workaround from Nividia, iOS users can play the game again on their iPhone with the help of the company’s cloud streaming service GeForce Now. GeForce Now is adding Fortnite, but it’s only available as a...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Welcome Hub in Creative: New Map and How to Play

Fortnite Welcome Hub in Creative: It is a creative competition launched by Fortnite Creative. It is one among all other exceptional maps created that deserve our attention. It is a part of Fortnite Creative, and players can use different creative Maps every day to get a different taste in gameplay experiences.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to get the new Fortnite Henchmen Set in Chapter 3 Season 1

The new Fortnite Henchmen Set has been re-released in the game after the onset of the new year in 2022 and has already become one of the favorites among players. It is a part of a unique collection and offers players who get the set with 2 different outfits as a package.
VIDEO GAMES
