Nifty All Set to Have Lower Opening Yet Again

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Nifty is all set to have another lower opening for the fourth consecutive session today. Nifty 50 Futures , a key indicator for how Indian markets could turn out to be in the near term, is down around 1% at...

in.investing.com

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Shore News Network

Wall St set to open lower after mixed results from big banks

(Reuters) -U.S. stock index were set to open lower on Friday as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with a mixed batch of results, while big technology companies extended declines after a bruising selloff. JPMorgan Chase & Co tumbled 3.9% in premarket trading on reporting...
Shore News Network

Nasdaq set to open lower as tech stocks extend declines

(Reuters) -Nasdaq futures fell 1% on Monday as heavyweight technology stocks dropped on expectations of a high interest rate environment, while big banks extended gains after U.S. Treasury yields climbed to new two-year highs. Megacap growth companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Tesla Inc...
