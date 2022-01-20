ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Old folk taught me this poem during my younger years and very useful during my older days!!!

By Free Press
monroefreepress.com
 3 days ago

God is my help in every need, God does my every hunger feed. God walks beside me, guides my way through every moment of the day. I now am wise, I now am true, patient, kind and loving too. All things I am, can do and be through Christ, the Truth,...

monroefreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvgazettemail.com

On Faith: A letter to my younger self

It’s all the rage these days — writing a letter to your younger self. What would you say? What do you wish you’d known 20, 30, 50 years ago?. I have a brief one — only a handful of words with a Scripture verse. It was inspired by Gamaliel, one of my favorite characters in the Bible.
RELIGION
monroefreepress.com

Your stuff is not required, but your soul is

Scripture: Then one from the crowd said to Him, “Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.” But He said to him, “Man, who made Me a judge or an arbitrator over you?” And He said to them, “Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses.” Then He spoke a parable to them, saying: “The ground of a certain rich man yielded plentifully. And he thought within himself, saying, ‘What shall I do, since I have no room to store my crops?’ So he said, ‘I will do this: I will pull down my barns and build greater, and there I will store all my crops and my goods. And I will say to my soul, “Soul, you have many goods laid up for many years; take your ease; eat, drink, and be merry.” ’
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Days#Poem#Truth
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Man ‘Accidentally’ Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be “accidental.”. The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy