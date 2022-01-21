Public Health Officials Report 14,025 New COVID Cases, 6 Deaths As Testing Capacity Grows

COVID testing at home. Photo credit: Courtesy, County News Center

San Diego County public health officials reported 14,025 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and six more deaths.

That brings the total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 627,828, while the death toll rose to 4,559.

The number of new admissions to hospitals climbed by 89, while five more patients required intensive care.

The county did not release overall testing numbers Thursday, saying officials would shift to updating the numbers only on Tuesdays and Fridays “due to the high volume of records.”

“Staff members are reviewing test data processes to improve timely, high-quality reporting,” they said.

Meanwhile, the county noted local efforts to expand testing capacity as infections continue at an elevated level due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

They urged residents not to go to overburdened hospitals for tests, but to turn to testing centers, pharmacies or opt for at-home tests.

The newest testing center is a site at Palomar YMCA in Escondido that can provide up to 800 tests a day, Monday to Friday. New appointments open up daily and can be booked up to three days in advance.