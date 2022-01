The alterations in our menus in reporting calorie intake come from a new study reported in JAMA Network Open. The ACA went into effect three years ago; the data on changes in caloric content comes from MenuStat, a database created and maintained by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene covering the top 100 restaurant chains in the US. Their data goes back to 2012 and captures the calories associated with the meal offerings of the 100 restaurants. The researchers restricted the restaurants to those with complete data from 2013 to 2019, a total of 59 chains. The restaurants included "fast-food restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, full-service restaurants, and coffee shops," any enterprise with at least 20 locations in the US.

