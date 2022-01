Exxon is up roughly 20% since the beginning of 2022. Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been on fire since the calendar flipped over to 2022. The stock is up around 20% in only 11 trading days. Oil is up over $85 and looking to push even higher. There continue to be supply issues, and there are growing geopolitical concerns that are adding fuel to the fire. We could see a short-term pullback due to the rapid increase, but I remain bullish on oil and Exxon in the long term.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO