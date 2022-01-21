ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Upload’ Premiere Date, ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ Return Date, ‘The Crossover’ Ordered, The CW Renews Three Series, ‘Doomlands’ Premiere Date, ‘One Tree Hill’ Reunion on ‘Good Sam’, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long wait between seasons, Prime Video has set the season two premiere date of comedy series Upload for March 11. Season two picks up with Nathan at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart...

Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
Deadline

‘Good Sam’ Reunites ‘One Tree Hill’ Stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton And Bethany Joy Lenz

Sophia Bush is putting the One Tree Hill gang back together. Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz will appear in an upcoming episode of Bush’s new CBS medical drama Good Sam. The pair will portray sisters Gretchen and Amy Taylor, respectively, who cross paths with Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush) when Amy is admitted as a patient at Detroit’s Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. The network will release airdate info and further details about their roles at a later date, but a photo of Bush, Burton and Lenz together on set in Toronto can be seen above. Written by Katie Wech and directed by Tamra Davis, Good Sam centers on Sam, a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father. Bush, Burton and Lenz currently co-host the iHeartRadio podcast Drama Queens about their experience working on One Tree Hill. New episodes of Good Sam air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Renewed, ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Ordered, ‘South Park’ Return Date, ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Ordered, New ‘Riverdale’ Return Date, Netflix Price Raise, ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Trailer, and More!

Peacock has renewed YA series One of Us Is Lying for season two. Based on the novel by Karen M. McManus, the series tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Murderville’ Premiere Date, ‘Shadow and Bone’ Adds Cast, New ‘Degrassi’ Series, The CW Developing ‘Justice U’, ‘Quantum Leap’ Pilot Order, ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date, ‘Kid Cosmic’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming new improvised scripted comedy series Murderville premieres February 3. Based on the British series Murder in Successville, Murderville sees celebrity guests team up as Will Arnett’s partner on a new murder case. Each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle (Arnett) will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. The celebrities featured in the six episodes are Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone.
digitalspy.com

South Park confirms season 25 premiere date

Comedy Central has confirmed the premiere date of the newest season of the animated comedy series South Park. On Friday, the network announced that the 25th season of South Park would be premiering on February 2. The show hasn't aired regular episodes since 2019, having instead created pandemic-themed specials for...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Boys: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Amazon Prime Video Series (Watch)

The Boys has a return date! Amazon Prime Video has announced a spring premiere date for season three of the dark superhero series. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles, the TV show is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.
Deadline

Sofia Vergara Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Sofía Vergara has signed with CAA. Vergara is best known for her role in the five-time Emmy-winning comedy series Modern Family, which ran on ABC for 11 seasons. Vergara stars in the title role of the upcoming Netflix limited drama series Griselda, chronicling the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Vergara has developed the series over eight years and executive produces with Luis Balaguer through Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment and media company they founded in the 1990s. She recently finished her second season as a judge...
treknews.net

Star Trek boldly goes into 2022 with premiere dates and series renewals

Strange New Worlds, Picard and Discovery premiere dates announced + series renewals. ViacomCBS has announced a slew of upcoming premiere dates and renewals for the series that comprise their “Star Trek Universe” programming through the Paramount+ streaming service. Star Trek: Discovery. Star Trek: Discovery season four, which has...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Star Trek’ Premiere Dates and Renewals, New ‘Grammys’ Date, ‘Tournament of Champions III’ Date, ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Adds Cast, ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer, ‘Raising Dion’ Trailer, and More!

Paramount+ has announced premiere dates and additional season orders for Star Trek universe series. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. The current fourth season resumes with new episodes beginning February 10. Season two of Star Trek: Picard premieres March 3. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres May 5 and has been renewed for a second season. Animated Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for season four ahead of its season three premiere this summer. Animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy midseason finale airs February 3 and will return for the second half of the season later this year.
Decider.com

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ on Netflix: From Cast to Premiere Date, Everything To Know

Four years ago, Netflix announced that it would be moving ahead with a live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Now, the project feels more real than ever before. What started as a promise to fans has evolved into a cast list, a custom-built facility, and multiple open letters from behind-the-scenes creators. This is all to say, it’s really happening, people.
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Great’ Renewed, ‘Station 19’ Renewed, Sharon Stone Joins ‘The Flight Attendant’, ‘Legacies’ Return Date Pushed, ‘Dollface’ Trailer, ‘Suspicion’ Trailer, and More!

Hulu has renewed The Great for season three. The second season premiered in November and saw Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own – but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. With only occasional historical facts, the series stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Human Resources’ Premiere Date, ‘Shining Vale’ Sneak Peak, ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Trailer, ‘Promised Land’ Trailer, ‘Made in Abyss’ Joins Toonami, ‘Monarch’ Premiere Delayed to Fall, and More!

Netflix’s new animated series Human Resources, premiering March 18, pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. The voice cast for the Big Mouth spinoff series include Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, Maria Bamford, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Randall Park, Aidy Bryant, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
